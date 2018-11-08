menu
Pleiades ascending

By in Today's Image | November 8, 2018

The radiant point for the ongoing Taurid meteor shower is near this little, misty, dipper-shaped cluster, called the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters.

Claire L. Shickora at Delight’s Hot Springs Resort in Tecopa, California, wrote: “The Pleiades were outstanding, even with the local light pollution!”

Here’s a beautiful shot of the Pleiades star cluster – also known as the Seven Sisters – ascending in the eastern sky each evening now. See the tiny cluster that looks like a dipper, with its handle pointing downward? That’s it.

This little cluster marks the approximate radiant point of the South and North Taurid meteor showers, both of which are long-lasting showers, going on now. The Pleiades is part of the constellation Taurus the Bull, and the meteors take their name from this constellation. Taurus is pretty easy to spot, but the Pleiades is very easy. Just remember it’s a tiny cluster – dipper-shaped – ascending in the eastern sky throughout the evening hours now.

Thanks for the photo, Claire L. Shickora!

Read more: Pleiades cluster, aka Seven Sisters

Read more: Tips for watching Taurid meteors

If you trace the Taurid meteors backward, you’ll see that these meteors appear to come from the constellation Taurus the Bull, and its famous Pleiades star cluster. Read more.

Bottom line: A November 2018 photo of the Pleiades star cluster, which marks the approximate radiant point for the Taurid meteor shower.

