Pleiades ascending

Here’s a beautiful shot of the Pleiades star cluster – also known as the Seven Sisters – ascending in the eastern sky each evening now. See the tiny cluster that looks like a dipper, with its handle pointing downward? That’s it.

This little cluster marks the approximate radiant point of the South and North Taurid meteor showers, both of which are long-lasting showers, going on now. The Pleiades is part of the constellation Taurus the Bull, and the meteors take their name from this constellation. Taurus is pretty easy to spot, but the Pleiades is very easy. Just remember it’s a tiny cluster – dipper-shaped – ascending in the eastern sky throughout the evening hours now.

Thanks for the photo, Claire L. Shickora!

Bottom line: A November 2018 photo of the Pleiades star cluster, which marks the approximate radiant point for the Taurid meteor shower.

