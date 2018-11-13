menu
Sun pillar over Indiana

By in Today's Image | November 13, 2018

Charlie Winstead in southwest Indiana said, “Looked like there would be an interesting sky at sunrise, so headed out to shoot … While en route, I noticed the sun pillar.”

November 11, 2018, photo by Charlie Winstead in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Nikon D500, 1/6 sec, f/8, 70mm, ISO 320.

Read more: What is a sun pillar, or light pillar?

