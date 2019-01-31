Light pillar, a moon pillar, moon dogs

Darlene Tanner captured this photo on the morning of January 29, 2019. Besides the bright, orange-colored vertical light pillar, you can see a moon pillar extending between the ground and the moon. Plus there’s a lunar halo, with the two prominent moon dogs on either side of the moon. Both the halo and light pillars are caused by ice crystals drifting in the air.
Plus, the moon is sliding past three planets in the dawn sky this week, and Darlene caught two of them, Venus and Jupiter. The picture caption explains which is which.
And look at the top of the photo! There’s even a meteor. Wow!
Thank you, Darlene!
