Light pillar, a moon pillar, moon dogs

By in Today's Image | January 31, 2019

For many of us in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s cold! Here’s a predawn sky – from Alberta, Canada, earlier this week – at least partly created by cold.

Moon, wide ring around it, two bright planets, meteor streak above, yellow vertical line on left.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | There’s a lot going on in this photo. The planets Venus and Jupiter are on the left, near the bright orange vertical light pillar extending up from the ground. Venus is the brighter planet; Jupiter is slightly fainter but still very bright, nearly caught in the orange light pillar. More details below. Photo by Darlene Tanner in Alberta, Canada.

Darlene Tanner captured this photo on the morning of January 29, 2019. Besides the bright, orange-colored vertical light pillar, you can see a moon pillar extending between the ground and the moon. Plus there’s a lunar halo, with the two prominent moon dogs on either side of the moon. Both the halo and light pillars are caused by ice crystals drifting in the air.

Plus, the moon is sliding past three planets in the dawn sky this week, and Darlene caught two of them, Venus and Jupiter. The picture caption explains which is which.

And look at the top of the photo! There’s even a meteor. Wow!

Thank you, Darlene!

Read more: Moon slides past 3 morning planets

Read more: What makes a halo around the sun or moon?

Read more: What is a sun pillar or light pillar?

