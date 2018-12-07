Mars and Neptune, over-exposed

Richard Berry – a former editor of Astronomy magazine – caught this fanciful image of Mars (big red blob) and Neptune (bright white dot at about 10 o’clock) on December 6, 2018. It’s a fun pic! Just know that the excess light in this photo isn’t in outer space. It’s caused by the over-exposure, just extra light bouncing around in Richard’s optical system.
Look below for another photo from Richard, a more realistic approximation of what Mars and Neptune look like now, in our sky, as seen through a telescope.
Thanks, Richard!
Bottom line: Two photos of Mars and Neptune on December 6, 2018.
