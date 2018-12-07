menu
Mars and Neptune, over-exposed

By in Today's Image | December 7, 2018

The bright planet Mars and faint planet Neptune are in conjunction now, near each other on our sky’s dome. Here’s a fanciful image and a more realistic one.

Sometimes lens flares can make an interesting image. That’s the case with this image by Richard Berry. It’s an over-exposed image of Mars and Neptune, captured December 6, 2018. The excess light isn’t in outer space. It’s just collected, in this case in a rather graceful way, on the photo.

Richard Berry – a former editor of Astronomy magazine – caught this fanciful image of Mars (big red blob) and Neptune (bright white dot at about 10 o’clock) on December 6, 2018. It’s a fun pic! Just know that the excess light in this photo isn’t in outer space. It’s caused by the over-exposure, just extra light bouncing around in Richard’s optical system.

Look below for another photo from Richard, a more realistic approximation of what Mars and Neptune look like now, in our sky, as seen through a telescope.

Thanks, Richard!

Read more: Mars and Neptune have a close shave

View larger. | The little blue dot middle left is Neptune. Mars is the bright orange ball in the middle right. Photo taken December 6, 2018 by Richard Berry.

Bottom line: Two photos of Mars and Neptune on December 6, 2018.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

