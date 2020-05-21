menu
Crescent Venus, moon, sun

Posted by in Today's Image | May 21, 2020

Three crescents – Venus, the moon, the eclipsed sun – all at about the same phase.

3 slender crescents - Venus, the moon, the bright orange eclipsed sun - all at about the same phase.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, wrote: “This is a comparison of crescent images as a montage. Imagery acquired in May 2020 for Venus (in Tucson AZ) upper left, September 2019 for the moon (in Tucson AZ) in the middle, and during the total solar eclipse in July 2019 (in Chile) on the bottom right. Venus was imaged using a 180 mm Skywatcher Mak telescope and the moon a with a Questar Mak telescope. The sun was imaged with 500 mm Nikon lens. Venus is not to scale.” Thank you, Eliot! See more photos of Venus in a crescent phase in May 2020.

Bottom line: Composite photo of three crescents – Venus, the moon and the sun – at the same phase.

