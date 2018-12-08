Moon and Venus over Isle of Wight

From the U.K.’s Isle of Wight, Ainsley Bennet wrote:
The crescent moon and the planet Venus looked stunning in the night sky as they rose above the cliffs of Freshwater Bay during the early hours Tuesday morning [December 4, 2018]. It was definitely worth the 3 a.m. alarm call!
The waning crescent moon took several mornings to sweep past Venus last week, and many in the EarthSky community caught photos! See more photos here.
EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.