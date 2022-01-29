Today's Image

Moon, Mars and Venus this morning over India

Kelly Kizer Whitt
January 29, 2022
Scorpius with lines and moon with Mars and Venus to left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Amit Raka in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India, took this image of the moon, Mars and Venus on January 29, 2022. Amit wrote: “This morning’s moon was near the red planet and also in the core of the Milky Way galaxy (from our perspective). Accompanied with Venus shining very bright in the morning sky. Scorpius is in the southeast and very clear. Nowadays the skies are really clear, which makes the night sky very attractive and mesmerizing.” Thank you, Amit!

Did you capture a great photo of the moon with Mars and Venus? Send it to us!

