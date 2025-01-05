Last night’s moon blotted out Saturn. Pics here!

Last night’s moon passed in front of Saturn, creating an occultation visible from Europe, Africa, western Russia and eastern Greenland. Elsewhere in the world, a close conjunction between the moon and Saturn was widely seen. EarthSky’s Raúl Cortés – and others in the EarthSky community – caught the show. Photos here.

When the moon blotted out Saturn

Bottom line: Photos of the January 4, 2025, occultation of Saturn by the moon.