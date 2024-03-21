Milky Way season is back! See photos here

Help spread the wonders of astronomy! Please donate now to EarthSky.org.

Milky Way season is here!

You have to get up early in the morning to see it. But the starry arc of the Milky Way is rising again in our sky. And the EarthSky community of photographers have captured some great images of it already. Enjoy the Milky Way pics on this page. Then visit our Community Photos pages for even more and submit your own!

Want to learn more? Read about our Milky Way galaxy and then learn about galaxies in general.

More great images

Bottom line: The Milky Way is once again rising in the early morning sky. Astrophotographers are taking the opportunity to capture great photos of our home galaxy.