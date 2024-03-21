Today's Image

Milky Way season is back! See photos here

Kelly Kizer Whitt
March 21, 2024
A radio dish glowing red with a band of stars behind it.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ross Stone captured the Milky Way – the edgewise view into our home galaxy – from the Owens Valley Radio Observatory in California on March 12, 2024. Ross wrote: “Milky Way season has arrived. 4 a.m. may be a bit early, but now is the best time to be at the CalTech radio telescopes because it’s too cold for the rattlesnakes.” Eek! Good to know. And thank you, Ross!

Milky Way season is here!

You have to get up early in the morning to see it. But the starry arc of the Milky Way is rising again in our sky. And the EarthSky community of photographers have captured some great images of it already. Enjoy the Milky Way pics on this page. Then visit our Community Photos pages for even more and submit your own!

Want to learn more? Read about our Milky Way galaxy and then learn about galaxies in general.

A bright glowing band of stars in the sky above a mountain and a town with some streaking car lights.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Samit Saha captured this Milky Way scene on March 20, 2024, from Kotli, Himachal Pradesh, India. Samit wrote: “At the brink of winter’s limit, at the dawn of spring’s inception, in the pristine sky of the final night. We find ourselves at the end of our alleyway, staring at the beginning of our Milky Way. Unable to resist the temptation, we leave our comfort, wrestle the blanket of ease and ascend to the roof in awe. Each time I see it, I am overwhelmed with wonder. This is our address, where I reside and where this universe exists.” Thank you, Samit!
An old abandoned home on the prairie with a large band of stars behind.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | William Mathe made the 100-mile drive to Last Chance, Colorado, for this scene on March 16, 2024. William wrote: “The ranch house is a bit of a fixer-upper. But it has spectacular views of the core of our little Milky Way galaxy.” Thank you, William!
A gnarly old bristlecone pine tree with a vertical, dense band of stars behind.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ross Stone in the White Mountains on the California/Nevada border captured this image on March 14, 2024. Ross wrote: “This long-dead bristlecone pine tree resides at 11,500 feet above sea level. Every breath used to get to this location is worth it.” Thank you, Ross!

More great images

A dark cloud of dust with glowing stars behind stretching along the horizon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Adeel Shafiq in Bela, Balochistan, Pakistan, captured this image on March 20, 2024. Adeel wrote: “I had always wanted to create such a panoramic view of the Milky Way arch rising from the east. Bela is an ancient city in a historic track surrounded by hills above the Arabian Sea. The Milky Way rising panorama is a reminder of the vastness and grand scale of our galaxy, a sight that leaves one in awe of the wonders of the night sky and its hidden jewels.” Thank you, Adeel!
A night scene of a town by the shore and an arcing arc of stars with a dash of light on the left side.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cecille Kennedy at Otter Rock, Oregon, captured the Milky Way on March 16, 2024. Cecille wrote: “Starry night with a portion of the Milky Way and the galactic core. Scorpius is distinct with its heart Antares throbbing red. You can see a meteor in front of the galaxy’s stars. Don’t forget to make a wish!” Thank you, Cecille!
A glowing, dense band of stars and more disperse stars around.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Astro Abhinav captured this view on March 8, 2024, from Paliganj, Bihar, India. Thank you!

Bottom line: The Milky Way is once again rising in the early morning sky. Astrophotographers are taking the opportunity to capture great photos of our home galaxy.

March 21, 2024
Today's Image

