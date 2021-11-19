Lunar eclipse photos November 18-19, 2021

Lunar eclipse photos from EarthSky

During the deep partial lunar eclipse of November 18-19, 2021, some 97% of the moon was submerged in Earth’s shadow. The moon took on the coppery red color characteristic of a total lunar eclipse. This eclipse was particularly viewable from North America. And EarthSky heard from many observers – both at our community photo page and at EarthSky Facebook – who saw the eclipse. It was grand! Our thanks to all who contributed photos!

We received many lunar eclipse photos at EarthSky Community Photos. This is just a small selection. Click here for more. Thanks to all!

Bottom line: A selection of lunar eclipse photos from the EarthSky Community. Did you see it? It was a deep partial eclipse … almost total! November 18-19, 2021.

