Lunar eclipse photos November 18-19, 2021

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Robert Hall in South Mississippi took this image of the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021. He wrote: “The moon turned red once it was 90% eclipsed.” Thank you, Robert! See more lunar eclipse photos below. Lunar eclipse photos from EarthSky
During the deep partial lunar eclipse of November 18-19, 2021, some 97% of the moon was submerged in Earth’s shadow. The moon took on the coppery red color characteristic of a total lunar eclipse. This eclipse was particularly viewable from North America. And EarthSky heard from many observers – both at our
community photo page and at EarthSky Facebook – who saw the eclipse. It was grand! Our thanks to all who contributed photos!
We received many lunar eclipse photos at EarthSky Community Photos. This is just a small selection. Click here for more. Thanks to all!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lisa Ann Fanning in Monmouth County, New Jersey, took these images of the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021. She wrote: “Compilation of eclipse images approximately 10 minutes apart.” Thank you, Lisa!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Joshua Rhoades in St. Louis, Missouri, took this image of the eclipse on November 19, 2021. He wrote: “The November 2021 lunar eclipse over The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.” Thank you, Joshua!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Forister in Charlottesville, Virginia, took this image of the eclipse on November 19, 2021. Peter wrote: “This is my shot of the beautiful November 2021 lunar eclipse! I was awake all night taking photos of the scene. This is an HDR composite image of two exposures. The first for the shadow side was tracked at 15″ ISO 100 f/10, and the second for the illuminated side was 1/20″ ISO 100 f/10 (the 2 shots taken 10 seconds apart).” Thank you, Peter!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sergio Garcia Rill at George Observatory in Houston, Texas, took these images on November 19, 2021. He wrote: “This image represents the night of the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021, as seen from the George Observatory at Brazos Bend State Park near Houston, Texas. I took photos from the beginning through the end of the eclipse and merged them to represent the whole phases of the eclipse as the shadow of the earth slowly covered the moon until it was almost (97%) covered, and then as it moved out of the shadow and returned to normal before sunrise.” Thank you, Sergio!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tomas Lozanomatiz in Bogota, Sabananorte, Colombia, took this picture of the eclipsed moon on the horizon on November 19, 2021. Thank you, Tomas!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karl Diefenderfer in Quakerstown, Pennsylvania, took this image of the eclipse on November 19, 2021. He wrote: “Lunar eclipse over Quakertown PA.” Thanks, Karl!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lorraine Boyd in Delmar, New York wrote: “Even though we had cloudy skies, there were breaks and I was able to capture the Full Beaver Moon partial lunar eclipse. It was a beautiful sight to see.” It was, wasn’t it? Thank you, Lorraine!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Marcia Bower in Syracuse, New York wrote on November 19, 2021: “This morning’s eclipse.” Thank you for this beautiful photo, Marcia! Find details on the eclipse here. It’s over now, but … in case you were wondering …
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patrick Prokop in Savannah, Georgia, wrote: “The lunar eclipse of November 18-19, 2021, from the beginning to the maximum eclipse of 97%. Photos were taken in the Great work, Patrick! Thanks for sharing. Heavenly Backyard garden using the Orion EON 130mm refractor telescope. There were periods of dense cloud cover which caused some of the middle images to be a bit blurry, as I had to work around the brief cloud openings but the sky clear just before the maximum portion of the eclipse.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Marsha Kirschbaum took this image of the eclipsed moon on November 19, 2021. Marsha wrote: “With the weather forecast for clouds, I honestly didn’t think I would see the eclipse and went to sleep. I awoke shortly before 1:00 a.m., threw on a jacket and went outside. There it was! Shining through a thin layer of clouds. I ran inside and grabbed my camera and tripod. I was able to get this photo before the clouds thickened up and the moon disappeared.” Thank you, Marsha!
Bottom line: A selection of lunar eclipse photos from the EarthSky Community. Did you see it? It was a deep partial eclipse … almost total! November 18-19, 2021.
Submit your photo to EarthSky here.
We received many, many lunar eclipse photos! This is just a small selection of them. Click here for more.
Editors of EarthSky
View Articles
About the Author:
The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.