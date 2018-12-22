Yuri told us:

Like a hat in the sky! This is the view from few nights ago. I captured it at high altitude plains in the Chilean Andes mountains. The moon was already pretty bright and I was lucky to witness an incredible lenticular cloud formation. The Orion constellation is visible on the right, while the Andromeda galaxy is shining on the left. It was truly majestic experience standing in the middle of the dry salt lake area peering into the endless sky.

Lenticular clouds are lens-shaped clouds that typically form where stable moist air flows over a mountain or a range of mountains. Find out more and see photos here.

Thanks for sharing your photo with us Yuri!

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!