Lenticular clouds look like UFOs

Posted by in Earth | April 9, 2019

Here are some glorious photos of rare lenticular clouds, sometimes called UFO clouds, plus a word about how they form.

Beautiful shot of lenticular cloud at sunset under orange clouds.

Beautiful shot of lenticular cloud at sunset by Chris Walker in Dayton, Nevada.

Enjoy these photos of beautiful lenticular clouds taken in places around the world, and shared with us by our community at EarthSky Facebook and EarthSky Community Photos.

These lens-shaped clouds typically form where stable moist air flows over a mountain or a range of mountains. When this happens, a series of large-scale standing waves may form on the mountain’s downwind side. If the temperature at the crest of the wave drops to the dew point, moisture in the air may condense to form lenticular clouds. As the moist air moves back down into the trough of the wave, the cloud may evaporate back into vapor. So lenticular clouds can appear and disappear relatively quickly. Plus they’re not familiar to people who live in low-lying or flat terrain. And, just to confound things, lenticular clouds have also been known to form in non-mountainous places, as the result of shear winds created by a front. For all of these reasons, lenticular clouds are often mistaken for UFOs (or “visual cover” for UFOs). Enjoy the photos! Thank you to all who posted.

Two-layer lenticular cloud hovering over stand of trees with grassy field in foreground.

Alba Evangelista Ramos, a Brazilian biologist, captured these rare images of a lenticular cloud from a moving vehicle, near the Haute-Provence Observatory, situated in southeastern France. In this particular case, the “UFO cloud” seems to have been produced by the cold mistral wind that strongly blows over southern France, as it was pushed up the 2,132-foot-high (650-meter-high) plateau of the observatory.

Thick lenticular cloud like a cap on a steep island mountain, sea in foreground.

Jan Whiteman captured this photo at Lord Howe Island, a volcanic remnant in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand.

Double lenticular cloud connected by a thick round stalk in orange sunset light.

Shared with EarthSky by Jay Lundstrom, who caught this lenticular cloud near Mount Katahdin, the highest mountain in Maine.

Lenticular cloud against stormy gray sky.

Sarah Fischer wrote, “I came out of my apartment building, and these were right above my head.”

Thick, double lenticular cloud over silhouette of pointy hill or mountain.

Lenticular cloud over Roque del Conde, on the island of Tenerife, via Roberto Porto.

Lenticular cloud with unusual wavelike top edge against blue sky, roofs in foreground.

“Lenticular cloud outside my window in Dublin, Ireland, this morning. I was surprised to see this as we don’t get them too often here,” said Anthony Lynch Photography.

Mushroom shaped lenticular cloud over icy and rocky landscape.

View larger. | Lenticular cloud over Iceland by Anne Greschuk.

4 orange lenticular clouds in sunset light over distant mountains.

View larger. | Lenticular clouds over Sangre de Cristo mountains, New Mexico, by EarthSky Facebook friend Geraint Smith.

Lenticular cloud evaporating, streaming left to right.

Angela Mosley caught this lenticular cloud from Denver, Colorado.

Grayscale multiple lenticular clouds over 2 ice-capped mountains.

Lenticular clouds by Richard T. Hasbrouck in Truchas, New Mexico.

Thin lenticular cloud over icy mountains.

David Marshall captured this lenticular cloud above the Alps in northern Italy.

Lenticular cloud with bumpy edges against blue sky.

John Lloyd Griffith in north Wales captured this lenticular cloud.

Immense mushroom-shaped lenticular cloud over large ice formations.

This photo comes from Michel Studinger of Operation IceBridge. It’s a lenticular cloud over Antarctica.

Multi-layer lenticular clouds with right edge streaming away.

Radek Zek Photography caught this lenticular cloud.

Lumpy-looking lenticular cloud in orange sunset light.

Emilio Lepeley captured this lenticular cloud over Vicuña, Chile.

Splended big tall lenticular cloud over storm clouds against blue sky.

Jackie Phillips caught this lenticular cloud over Virginia.

Bottom line: Photos of lenticular clouds in various parts of the world, from the EarthSky community. Click here to submit your photo.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

