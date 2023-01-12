Lenticular clouds are lens-shaped or saucer-shaped clouds. Generally, they typically form where stable moist air flows over mountains. When this happens, a series of large-scale standing waves may form on the mountain’s downwind side. Then, if the temperature at the crest of the wave drops to the dew point, moisture in the air may condense to form lenticular clouds. As a result, as the moist air moves back down into the trough of the wave, the cloud may evaporate back into vapor. So, lenticular clouds can appear and disappear relatively quickly.

Conversely, people who live in low-lying or flat terrain are unfamiliar with lenticular clouds. And, just to confound things, lenticular clouds occasionally also form in non-mountainous places as the result of shear winds created by a weather front. Therefore, people often mistake lenticular clouds for UFOs.

Here’s a video from The Weather Channel to help you understand how lenticular clouds form.

Enjoy these photos of beautiful lenticular clouds from EarthSky community members around the world. And, you can share your own lenticular cloud photos with us at EarthSky Community Photos.

Available now! 2023 EarthSky lunar calendar. A unique and beautiful poster-sized calendar showing phases of the moon every night of the year. Makes a great gift!

Photos of lenticular clouds in 2022

Photos of lenticular clouds in 2021

Photos from before 2021

Bottom line: Lenticular clouds look like UFOs. See photos of lenticular clouds in various parts of the world, from the EarthSky community.