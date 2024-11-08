Today's Image

Citizen scientists study Jupiter’s storms using Juno images

Kelly Kizer Whitt
November 8, 2024
Jupiter's storms: Blue and white swirls with one large cyclone at the center.
This view from the Juno spacecraft focuses in on one of Jupiter’s storms. Recently, some 5,000 citizen scientists helped astronomers classify Jovian vortices. Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ SwRI/ MSSS/ Brian Swift/ CC BY.

Citizen scientists classify Jupiter’s storms

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has been sending back stunning views of Jupiter and its moons since it arrived at the gas giant planet in 2016. On November 4, 2024, the American Astronomical Society said a team of scientists recently reported the results of the Jovian Vortex Hunter citizen science project. This project used some 5,000 volunteers to classify storms on Jupiter.

The AAS said:

This project aims to advance our understanding of how Jovian vortices like the famous Great Red Spot form and evolve over time. The volunteers identified, located and described 7,000 vortices, and their annotations led to some surprising findings, including an apparent correlation between the color of the vortex — related to its chemistry — and its size and location. For example, white or brown vortices seem to be larger than red or cloud-free vortices, and while white and cloud-free vortices tend to linger near the poles and brown vortices span moderate latitudes, red vortices crop up in specific latitude bands.

The researchers published their peer-reviewed study in The Planetary Science Journal on September 19, 2024.

Juno’s stunning images

Jupiter is the largest gas giant planet in our solar system, and it has no solid surface. Below are some more stunning views of cyclones and vortices swirling in Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Slices of Jupiter's atmosphere showing changes over time with brown bands and bluish spots.
Brian Swift processed these images of Jupiter from the Juno spacecraft. In it we can see vortices of multiple sizes and colors. Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ SwRI/ MSSS/ Brian Swift/ CC BY.
Three images of Jupiter's atmosphere with blue and white swirls.
Brian Swift used exaggerated color and contrast to provide better views of Jupiter’s atmosphere from the Juno spacecraft, which orbits thousands of miles above. Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ SwRI/ MSSS/ Brian Swift/ CC BY.

Bottom line: Enjoy these views of Jupiter’s storms from the Juno spacecraft. Recently, citizen scientists helped classify storms on Jupiter to get a better understanding of how such vortices change over time.

Source: Jovian Vortex Hunter: A Citizen Science Project to Study Jupiter’s Vortices

Via AAS

November 8, 2024
Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.

