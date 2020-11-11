Jupiter and Saturn are drawing closer!

Our solar system’s largest planets – Jupiter and Saturn – will have their once-in-20-years great conjunction on December 21, 2020. At their closest, they’ll be only 0.1 degree apart. That’s just 1/5 of a full moon diameter. Our friends around the world are beginning to capture the planets as they draw closer together in the sky. If you’d like to submit an image, you can do so here.
Bottom line: Photos of Jupiter and Saturn as the planets move closer in the sky toward their conjunction on December 21, 2020.
Read more: Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction on December 21
