Full moon comes today – August 15, 2019 – at 12:29 UTC (8:29 a.m. Eastern). Read more about tonight’s moon. This shot is from master nature photographer Colin Legg in Australia. He wrote that he snapped it back in March 2019, as a homage to the Apollo 11 50th anniversary this year. It’s the moon rising in the coastal town of Carnarvon – in Western Australia – home to the largest NASA space tracking station outside the United States in the 1960s and 70s. Read more about Carnavon’s role in the Apollo missions.
Thanks for a brilliant photo, Colin!
Bottom line: Full moon over Carnarvon, Australia.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.