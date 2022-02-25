February photos of the deep sky

Enjoy these February deep-sky photos taken by members of the EarthSky community. Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it to us here.

EarthSky’s 2022 lunar calendars are still in stock! Running low – get one while you can.

February galaxies

Bottom line: Members of the EarthSky community shared these amazing photos of February’s deep sky. Have a great photo of your own? Submit it to EarthSky Community Photos.