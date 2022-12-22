EarthSky’s top photos from 2022

We have an amazing and supportive community at EarthSky. And, one of the best ways to see it in action is to visit EarthSky Community Photos, where people share their recent astrophotos, as well as nature shots from all parts of the globe … all while cheering on everyone else’s contributions. You all are awesome, and we love you! Here, we’ve gathered together the most-viewed and clicked-upon photos at EarthSky in 2022, according to Google Analytics. Want to share your images in 2023? Submit recent photos here. And scroll down to see EarthSky’s top photos from 2022.

Available now! 2023 EarthSky lunar calendar. A unique and beautiful poster-sized calendar showing phases of the moon every night of the year. Makes a great gift!

The elusive zodiacal light

June’s planetary parade

Nesting bald eagles

Kaleidocosmo

Planet party

Mars slipping behind the moon

Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS)

Summer sunflower

May’s lunar eclipse and the San Jacinto Monument, in Texas

Opposition effect streak

Bottom line: Enjoy EarthSky’s top photos from 2022. All these photos were taken by members of the EarthSky community from all around the globe.