Sunrise at the moon’s Bhabha crater

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this image of dawn over Bhabha crater on August 28, 2019. Bhabha, on the far side of the moon, is about 50 miles (80 km) wide. It’s named for the physicist Homi Jehangir Bhabha (1909-1966), a nuclear physicist of India. It’s part of the South Pole–Aitken (SPA) basin, an immense impact crater on the moon’s far side, roughly 1,600 miles (2,500 km) in diameter. China’s Chang’e 4 spacecraft landed within this basin earlier this year. Bhabha crater is important to space scientists in its own way. NASA wrote:
Its location within SPA means that the impact event exposed material that originally resided deep within the moon, but was excavated and melted by the giant SPA impact event.
Read more from LROC about Bhabha crater
EarthSky 2020 lunar calendars are available! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.