View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ragini Chaturvedi in New Jersey, captured this beautiful scenic image of the waning crescent moon and Venus on August 25, 2022, and wrote: “Thin sliver of moon on Thursday morning in the wee hours. Venus had just risen up to the level of my vision. The moon reflected back in earthshine from its reflection in water. I am so glad I did not sleep through this morning and that skies were clear.” Thank you, Ragini!
When the bright planet Venus and moon pair up, it’s always a beautiful sight! So, on the morning of August 25, when a very thin
waning crescent moon, glowing with earthshine, paired up with Venus, people noticed and captured these wonderful photos. A progression of Venus and the moon at sunrise
Alexander Krivenyshev of
WorldTimeZone.com shared the photos he took of this event with us. The images were taken on the morning of August 25, 2022, overlooking Manhattan, New York. We present them here in chronological order, from earliest dawn to closest to sunrise.
View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev took this image of the moon over Manhattan, New York, at 4:29 a.m. EDT on August 25, 2022. Thank you, Alexander!
View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev took this image of the moon and Venus over Manhattan, New York, at 5:02 a.m. EDT on August 25, 2022. The sky is still dark but Venus is just beginning to appear above the horizon. Thank you, Alexander!
View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev took this image of the moon and Venus over Manhattan, New York, at 5:21 a.m. EDT on August 25, 2022. The moon and Venus are rising above the sunrise’s glow. Thank you, Alexander!
View larger. | Alexander Krivenyshev took this image of the moon and Venus over Manhattan, New York, at 5:42 a.m. EDT on August 25, 2022. Note how the earthshine on the moon begins to disappear as the sky brightens. Thank you, Alexander! More photos of the moon and Venus
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Laura Lea Evans in Reno, Nevada, took this image on August 25, 2022. Laura wrote: “Last morning view of Venus for this year.” Thank you, Laura!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sudhir Sharma at Nassau Point in Long Island, New York, took this image on August 25, 2022. Sudhir wrote: “This morning’s 3.7% illuminated waning crescent moon and Venus below it in eastern skies in ENE direction. Photo taken about 1/2 hour before sunrise.” Thank you, Sudhir! Can you spot Venus? Use the link to view the photo at EarthSky Community Photos and then zoom way in! Venus is about halfway between the moon and the horizon, slightly in the direction of the boat.
View at EarthSky community photos. | William Mathe in Denver, Colorado, captured this image of the crescent moon on August 25, 2022, and said: “Earthshine image of the 3% waning moon rising over the Wells Fargo building in downtown Denver…formerly the National Cash Register building with its “iconic” roofline designed to resemble an old school manual cash register. ” Thank you, William!
Bottom line: Here are some beautiful photos of the very old waning crescent moon and Venus on August 25, 2022, in the east shortly before sunrise.
