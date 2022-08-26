When the bright planet Venus and moon pair up, it’s always a beautiful sight! So, on the morning of August 25, when a very thin waning crescent moon, glowing with earthshine, paired up with Venus, people noticed and captured these wonderful photos.

A progression of Venus and the moon at sunrise

Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com shared the photos he took of this event with us. The images were taken on the morning of August 25, 2022, overlooking Manhattan, New York. We present them here in chronological order, from earliest dawn to closest to sunrise.

More photos of the moon and Venus

Did you capture a great photo of the moon with Venus? Submit it to us!

Bottom line: Here are some beautiful photos of the very old waning crescent moon and Venus on August 25, 2022, in the east shortly before sunrise.