Today's Image

Comet ATLAS G3 in the sunset’s glow: Pics here!

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
January 16, 2025
Comet ATLAS: Blue sky with a fuzzy white comet at center.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia in Smithfield, Virginia, caught Comet ATLAS G3 on January 15, 2025. Steven wrote: “I am excited to have been able to see (on the screen) and capture Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) in the daytime.” Thank you, Steven!

The 2025 EarthSky lunar calendar makes a great gift. Get yours today!

Pics of Comet ATLAS G3 here!

Comet ATLAS G3 is near the sun just after sunset until about January 20 for those in the Northern Hemisphere. However, the Southern Hemisphere will have the best views. Find out more about the comet here. And check out the first photos we’ve received of Comet ATLAS G3 below.

Orangish and pinkish sky. There is a small, fuzzy object with a little tail in the sky. A small plane to the right of the comet.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Fefo Bouvier in Colonia del Sacramento, Colonia, Uruguay, shared this image of the comet on January 15, 2025, and wrote: “Today, I had the opportunity to capture Comet ATLAS from the Southern Hemisphere. The attached photo is a single 1/10-second exposure at 400mm, showing the comet above the Río de la Plata and San Gabriel Island. While composing the shot, a plane – likely departing from Aeroparque Airport in Buenos Aires (a common occurrence when photographing in that direction) – entered the frame. I decided to capture the moment as it naturally draws attention to the area where the comet is positioned. You can also spot faint crepuscular rays in the scene. Although the comet wasn’t visible to the unaided eye, the view through 8×42 binoculars was remarkably clear, revealing a sharp nucleus and part of its tail.” Thank you!
A twilight scene with bare trees and some clouds and a comet circled and labeled in red.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Christine Frawley in Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, captured Comet ATLAS G3 on January 14, 2025. Christine wrote: “The comet was not visible to the eye. I researched where the comet should be based on the time of day, after sunset. I took many photos to catch the comet.” Thank you, Christine!

More pics of the comet

Gradient of pink to black with a very faint whitish comet shape near top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Filipp Romanov captured Comet ATLAS G3 from Yuzhno-Morskoy, Nakhodka, Russia, on January 15, 2025. Thank you, Filipp! Can you spot it near the center of the pink shading?
Orangish sunset with red arrow and inverted view with blue background and black comet.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, captured Comet ATLAS G3 on January 14, 2025. Eliot wrote: “This one was not easy to spot, knowing where to look in the dusty sunset of Tucson helped some. I thought I could just barely see it flash in and out of my vision staring at the spot.” Thank you, Eliot!

Did you get a good image of Comet ATLAS G3? Submit it to us!

Bottom line: Comet ATLAS G3 is near the sun just after sunset until about January 20 for those in the Northern Hemisphere. Here are some of the first pics of the comet!

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
January 16, 2025
 in 
Today's Image

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Beloved Gaia spacecraft ending its observations
January 15, 2025
Blue Ghost launched this morning, headed to the moon
January 15, 2025
Brightest comet of 2025?
January 14, 2025
Huygens landed on Saturn’s moon Titan 20 years ago
January 14, 2025