Comet ATLAS G3 in the sunset’s glow: Pics here!

Comet ATLAS G3 is near the sun just after sunset until about January 20 for those in the Northern Hemisphere. However, the Southern Hemisphere will have the best views. Find out more about the comet here. And check out the first photos we’ve received of Comet ATLAS G3 below.
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.
