Comet ATLAS G3 in the sunset’s glow: Pics here!

Comet ATLAS G3 is near the sun just after sunset until about January 20 for those in the Northern Hemisphere. However, the Southern Hemisphere will have the best views. Find out more about the comet here. And check out the first photos we’ve received of Comet ATLAS G3 below.

