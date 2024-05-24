See the best Milky Way photos of 2024

Best Milky Way photos of 2024

It’s that time of the year again when we gaze with wonder upon some of the world’s best images of our home, the Milky Way galaxy. Dan Zafra emailed us with the release of the top 25 images he curated for 2024. Dan is editor of the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which focuses on landscape and astrophotography. The 25 winning Milky Way photos come from 15 different countries.

We hope this gallery inspires other astrophotographers to capture amazing images of the night sky. And submit them to us! If you want to see the Milky Way with your own eyes, find a dark-sky location near you. In the meantime, enjoy our 10 spectacular selections of the best Milky Way photos of 2024.

Atmospheric fireworks by Julien Looten

Lightning Lake by Tom Rae

Starlight Therapy by Kavan Chay

Saoseo by Alexander Forst

Mungo Dreamtime by John Rutter

Blue Lagoon Under the Stars by Yuri Beletsky

Road to Winter Paradise by Andrea Curzi

Blooming Bottle Tree by Rositsa Dimitrova

Milky Way at Morning Glory Pool by Jerry Zhang

See all 25 of the best Milky Way photos at Capture the Atlas.

Bottom line: The blog “Capture the Atlas” has announced its 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest. Here, see 10 of the 25 best Milky Way photos from all over the world.