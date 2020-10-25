menu
close
subscribe donate

Venus seen by BepiColombo

Posted by in Space | Today's Image | October 25, 2020

The sun’s second planet, Venus, as seen from the BepiColombo spacecraft as it passed on its way to the innermost planet, Mercury, earlier this month.

Large whie planet passes right to left past spacecraft arms.

The European Space Agency’s BepiColombo spacecraft, heading toward Mercury, caught this fleeting image of Venus via its monitoring camera 2 on October 15, 2020. The terminator line, or dividing line between light and dark on Venus, can be seen passing from right to left, causing Venus to change phase as the spacecraft swept past.

Via ESA

Claudia Crowley

Claudia Crowley

Claudia Crowley proofs and helps edit all EarthSky website material. She says working for EarthSky is the most exciting job she's had except one other - which was editing space shuttle documentation at NASA JSC. After writing and editing manuals for Dell and other major companies, she moved to the technical support side during the wild early days of the Internet, and served as general manager at a small wireless ISP. Claudia is a space enthusiast and fan of science.

Tonight

Watch Capella flashing red and green

Today's Image

Venus seen by BepiColombo

Venus seen by BepiColombo

We're Social all the time