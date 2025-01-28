Today's Image

New Blue Marble image from Blue Ghost spacecraft

Claudia Crowley
January 28, 2025
The Earth, all blue and white, hanging in black space like a blue marble.
Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost spacecraft captures the Blue Marble while in Earth orbit approximately 4,200 miles (6,700 km) above the planet on January 23, 2025. Via Firefly Aerospace. Used with permission.

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost spacecraft captured its own version of the iconic Blue Marble image on January 23, 2025. And doesn’t our planet look as beautiful as ever? The craft captured the shot from 4,200 miles (6,700 km) above Earth, while orbiting Earth ahead of its journey to the moon early next month. Blue Ghost launched on January 15, 2025, and is expected to reach the lunar surface on March 2, 2025.

When it reaches the moon, Blue Ghost’s will perform an array of science tasks. It will take soil samples, investigate heat flow beneath the lunar crust, test a radiation-resistant computer and much more. And it will also gaze back at Earth again, taking X-ray images of our planet’s magnetosphere.


This video was captured during one of Blue Ghost’s engine burns, when the spacecraft fired its thrusters to adjust its orbit around our planet.

The 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar is now available! A unique and beautiful poster-sized calendar. Get yours today!

On its way to the moon

Blue Ghost is currently in high orbit around Earth. It’s spending the first 25 days after its January 15 launch in Earth orbit, gradually changing its trajectory until it can swing out from our planet’s gravitational pull and make a four-day journey to lunar orbit. After 16 days orbiting the moon, it should finally be able to land on its surface on March 2, 2025. It will then finally begin 14 days of science operations.

Firefly Aeronautics wrote:

Blue Ghost captured the beauty of our home planet during another Earth orbit burn. This second engine burn (and first critical burn) adjusted Blue Ghost’s apogee (the farthest point from Earth) using just our Spectre RCS thrusters. With just over two weeks left in Earth orbit before our trans-lunar injection [the maneuver that takes a spacecraft from Earth orbit to moon orbit], our team will continue operating our NASA payloads onboard and capturing science data along the way!

Diagram of Earth and moon with lines for orbits around each and path from Earth to moon.
View larger. | Firefly Aerospace published this diagram showing the Blue Ghost spacecraft’s trajectory to the moon after its January 15, 2025, launch. The lunar lander is scheduled to land on the moon on March 2.
The Earth, mostly blue with swirling white cloud and some brownish land showing.
Apollo 17 astronauts took this original Blue Marble image in 1972. Image via NASA.

Bottom line: Firefly Aeronautics’ Blue Ghost lunar spacecraft took this “Blue Marble” image of Earth from orbit around our planet.

January 28, 2025
Today's Image

Claudia Crowley

About the Author:
Claudia Crowley proofs and edits material for the EarthSky website, newsletter, and videos. She says: "Second only to doing space shuttle documentation, EarthSky is the most exciting job I ever had." Besides NASA, Claudia wrote and edited for tech companies such as Dell, TI, NEC, and IBM. As a support tech during the wild early days of the Internet, she helped introduce hundreds of newcomers to the wonders of cyberspace. Claudia also worked as the general manager of a small wireless ISP and with the professional organization Part-15. She says: “I’ve been a fan of space and science my whole life, and I love being part of an organization where I get to learn more about them all the time.”

