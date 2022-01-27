ALMA radio telescope dishes reflected in rainwater

The ALMA Observatory on Twitter shared this image from C. Follet on January 21, 2022. The ALMA telescope was built to occupy a region of high desert, in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. So it’s usually very dry there. But Chile experiences a weather effect each summer (it’s summer there now), which they call the Altiplanic winter. It’s when moist air from Bolivia brings rain and sometimes snow. So it’s unusual to see this! But these pools of rain reflecting the radio dishes made for one glorious photo.

No filter!

The "Altiplanic winter" being itself in the Chajnantor plateau, Chile.?? ?: C. Follert. pic.twitter.com/nBKIl9ODLT — ALMA Observatory at Home? (@almaobs) January 21, 2022

Bottom line: Beautiful radio telescope dishes of the ALMA observatory reflect in rare pools of rainwater in the Chilean high desert.