Today's Image

ALMA radio telescope dishes reflected in rainwater

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
January 27, 2022
ALMA radio dishes under a blue sky, standing in a glittering pool of water.
View full-scale image. | ALMA radio dishes and their reflections. Image via C. Follet/ ALMA Observatory at Home.

The ALMA Observatory on Twitter shared this image from C. Follet on January 21, 2022. The ALMA telescope was built to occupy a region of high desert, in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. So it’s usually very dry there. But Chile experiences a weather effect each summer (it’s summer there now), which they call the Altiplanic winter. It’s when moist air from Bolivia brings rain and sometimes snow. So it’s unusual to see this! But these pools of rain reflecting the radio dishes made for one glorious photo.

Bottom line: Beautiful radio telescope dishes of the ALMA observatory reflect in rare pools of rainwater in the Chilean high desert.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
January 27, 2022
 in 
Today's Image

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Bird ranges shifting northward: Audubon study
January 27, 2022
New video: The 1843 Great Eruption of Eta Carinae
January 26, 2022
Monoceros: Capture a glimpse of the Unicorn
January 26, 2022
Sweden went 1st in banning aerosol sprays on January 23, 1978
January 23, 2022