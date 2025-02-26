New lunar lander Athena launches to the moon today

Lunar lander Athena is ready to launch

Intuitive Machines is sending its 2nd mission to the moon. The newest lunar lander is named Athena, and it will blast off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida tonight, February 26, 2025. Athena will be one of three lunar lander missions currently headed for the moon. CEO Steve Altemus of Intuitive Machines, headquartered in Houston, Texas, said:

Humanity has never witnessed three lunar landers enroute to the moon at the same time, and Athena is ready to rise to the occasion.

On January 14, 2025, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost and Japan’s ispace RESILIENCE lunar landers into space from Florida. Blue Ghost should arrive at the moon on March 2, 2025. It should take Athena about one week to reach the moon. Its tentative landing date is March 6, 2025. And RESILIENCE is taking a more leisurely route; it should reach the moon in May.

Want to watch Athena launch live? Click here. Launch coverage will begin about 45 minutes before liftoff. Currently, the launch time is set for 5:30 p.m. CST (23:30 UTC) on February 26, 2025. EarthSky’s Greg Diesel Walck will also be there to cover the launch. Look for his images to come!

Athena follows Odysseus

Athena is following in the footsteps of Odysseus – or Odie – which Intuitive Machines launched last year. Odie touched down on the moon on February 22, 2024. It toppled over due to a broken leg but sent back data for a week from the lunar surface. It was the first American spacecraft to make a soft landing on the moon’s surface since the final Apollo mission touched down in 1972.

What is the goal of Athena?

Athena is a part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. This program is a stepping stone to return humans to the moon with the Artemis program. Intuitive Machines said:

The science and technology payloads sent to the moon’s surface as part of CLPS intend to lay the foundation for future human missions and a long-term human presence on the lunar surface.

Athena is aiming for Mons Mounton, an area near the moon’s south pole. Why are all the recent and future missions interested in the lunar south pole? Because scientists think there’s water ice there, an important resource for human missions.

In order to hunt for water, Athena carries two rovers, a “hopper” and a drill. Intuitive Machines said Athena will:

… demonstrate lunar mobility, resource prospecting and analysis of volatile substances from subsurface materials, a critical step toward uncovering water sources beyond Earth.

Bottom line: The lunar lander Athena – Intuitive Machine’s 2nd mission to the moon – launches today, February 26, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center. It should take about one week to reach the moon.

Via Intuitive Machines

