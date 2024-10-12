LIVE: SpaceX Starship Test Flight No. 5 Watch Party!

SpaceX’s Starship will make its fifth test flight at 7 a.m. CT (12:00 UTC) on Sunday, October 13. We’ll be live watching the world’s most powerful rocket take to the sky! Join the party with EarthSky’s Dave Adalian and, who knows, maybe some surprise guests!
The launch window will open as early as 7:00 a.m. CT. As is the case with all developmental testing, the schedule is dynamic and likely to change, so be sure to stay tuned to our X account for updates.
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's fascination with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip. That fieldtrip never ended, and still Dave pursues adventures under the night sky.
Dave grew up in California's Tulare County - where the San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada - a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined.
He studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a variety news publications on- and offline during a career spanning more than 30 years.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.