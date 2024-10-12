Spaceflight

LIVE: SpaceX Starship Test Flight No. 5 Watch Party!

Dave Adalian
October 12, 2024


Stream the party on our YouTube channel or via the player above.

Starship watch party Sunday morning … Join us!

SpaceX’s Starship will make its fifth test flight at 7 a.m. CT (12:00 UTC) on Sunday, October 13. We’ll be live watching the world’s most powerful rocket take to the sky! Join the party with EarthSky’s Dave Adalian and, who knows, maybe some surprise guests!

According to SpaceX:

The launch window will open as early as 7:00 a.m. CT. As is the case with all developmental testing, the schedule is dynamic and likely to change, so be sure to stay tuned to our X account for updates.

Starship: Tall spacecraft at gantry made of girders. White sand and ocean in background.
SpaceX’s Starship will launch on its 5th test flight at 7 a.m. CT (12:00 UTC) this Sunday, October 13. Join EarthSky’s Dave Adalian for a live launch party. Watch via the player at the top of this page or on EarthSky’s YouTube page. See you then!

Read more: SpaceX Starship 4th test flight: Lots of successes

Bottom line: Want to see the world’s most powerful rocket take to the sky? Join our watch party Sunday morning.

October 12, 2024
Spaceflight

Dave Adalian

Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's fascination with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip. That fieldtrip never ended, and still Dave pursues adventures under the night sky. Dave grew up in California's Tulare County - where the San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada - a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined. He studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a variety news publications on- and offline during a career spanning more than 30 years.

