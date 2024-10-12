LIVE: SpaceX Starship Test Flight No. 5 Watch Party!



Stream the party on our YouTube channel or via the player above.

Starship watch party Sunday morning … Join us!

SpaceX’s Starship will make its fifth test flight at 7 a.m. CT (12:00 UTC) on Sunday, October 13. We’ll be live watching the world’s most powerful rocket take to the sky! Join the party with EarthSky’s Dave Adalian and, who knows, maybe some surprise guests!

According to SpaceX:

The launch window will open as early as 7:00 a.m. CT. As is the case with all developmental testing, the schedule is dynamic and likely to change, so be sure to stay tuned to our X account for updates.

Read more: SpaceX Starship 4th test flight: Lots of successes

Bottom line: Want to see the world’s most powerful rocket take to the sky? Join our watch party Sunday morning.