SpaceX Starship ready to fly again! But when?

Dave Adalian
September 7, 2023
SpaceX Starship: Blue sea and blue sky at the background, with silver bullet-shaped rocketship girders in the foreground.
SpaceX’s Starship 25 (S25) hoisted aloft in the chopsticks lifting mechanism at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday (September 5, 2023). S25 was mated with Booster 9 in preparation for a second attempt at an orbital flight. SpaceX reports the vehicle is ready to fly, and the company is awaiting regulatory approval to launch. Credit: SpaceX via X.

SpaceX Starship ready says Musk

SpaceX’s Starship – the world’s tallest and most powerful rocket – is ready for another attempt to reach orbit. Thrilling spaceflight fans, company CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday (September 6, 2023) – via the social media platform once known as Twitter – that everything is in order. Except that pesky paperwork …

But plans are definitely in the works. On Tuesday (September 5, 2023), Starship 25 was joined to Booster 9.

Watch for falling rockets starting Friday!

And, last week, the U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning (PDF) for ships sailing in the Gulf of Mexico near Boca Chica and Brownsville, Texas. Crews need to watch for falling space stuff as early as this Friday (September 8, 2023).

Sailors, they said, should keep a weather eye for dropping debris. Maybe whole rocketships!

Navigational hazards from rocket launching activity may include free falling debris and/or descending vehicles or vehicle components, under various means of control.

Another warning for sailors (PDF) was issued for areas near Hawaii, where the Starship second stage will splash down … if it flies. The Coast Guard says that from 13:00 to 19:00 UTC (3 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST) on Friday, north and west of Hawaii, there is …

…the potential for falling debris due to space operations.

Not so fast, Elon!

The previous attempt in April 2023 to get Starship to orbit ended in a bang. It also added RUD – rapid unplanned disassembly – to the list of nerdy things space geeks like to say. (NASA, behind the times as usual, has yet to add RUD to its glossary.)

Many who watch Starship’s development closely aren’t convinced the next flight will come this week or even next. And they say the RUD is to blame.

SpaceX filed its final “mishap report” about the failure of the April 20, 2023, launch just three weeks ago, reports PayloadSpace.com. They included a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) saying Starship isn’t going anywhere until the agency says it is OK.

When a final mishap report is approved, it will identify the corrective actions SpaceX must make. Separately, SpaceX must modify its license to incorporate those actions before receiving authorization to launch again.

Ars Technica’s senior rocket reporter, Eric Berger, reports the FAA review is ongoing as of Wednesday.

He predicts no second test flight until the end of September or later.

Bottom line: SpaceX Starship is ready for another attempt at an orbital test flight. It could come as soon as September 8, 2023. Or not.

September 7, 2023
