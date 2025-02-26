Get an exclusive peek inside NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building

An exclusive peek inside NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building

NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) is the largest single-story building in the world and one of the largest buildings in the world by volume. It covers eight acres (32,000 square meters) and is 525 feet (160 meters) tall and 518 feet (157 meters) wide. This immense shelter is where engineers stack the rockets before rolling them out to the launch pad. EarthSky’s Greg Diesel Walck brings you an exclusive peek inside this iconic structure at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On February 25, 2025, he was there to capture new images of Artemis 2, the U.S. mission that plans to return humans to the moon.

The 2025 EarthSky lunar calendar makes a great gift. Get yours today!

Artemis 2 inside the VAB

The exterior of the VAB

Bottom line: EarthSky’s Greg Diesel Walck visited Kennedy Space Center on February 25, 2025, to give you an exclusive peek inside NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Here’s a look at Artemis 2, the mission that will return humans to lunar orbit.

Read more: Artemis 2 and 3 moon missions delayed, NASA says