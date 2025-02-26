Get an exclusive peek inside NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building

An exclusive peek inside NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building
NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) is the largest single-story building in the world and one of the largest buildings in the world by volume. It covers eight acres (32,000 square meters) and is 525 feet (160 meters) tall and 518 feet (157 meters) wide. This immense shelter is where engineers stack the rockets before rolling them out to the launch pad. EarthSky’s Greg Diesel Walck brings you an exclusive peek inside this iconic structure at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On February 25, 2025, he was there to capture new images of Artemis 2, the U.S. mission that plans to return humans to the moon.
Bottom line: EarthSky’s Greg Diesel Walck visited Kennedy Space Center on February 25, 2025, to give you an exclusive peek inside NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Here’s a look at Artemis 2, the mission that will return humans to lunar orbit.
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.
