Space

Why do stars twinkle, but planets do not?

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
June 28, 2023
Stars twinkle: Top half of Earth with a cloud covering it that represents the atmosphere. There is a straight line to the top and a line doing zigzag to the left.
The more atmosphere you are peering through, the more stars (or planets) appear to twinkle. Read below why stars twinkle, but planets do not. Chart by AstroBob. Used with permission.

Stars twinkle, while planets (usually) shine steadily. Why?

Stars twinkle because they’re so far away from Earth that, even through large telescopes, they appear only as pinpoints. And it’s easy for Earth’s atmosphere to disturb the pinpoint light of a star. As a star’s light pierces our atmosphere, it’s refracted – causing it to change direction slightly – by the various temperature and density layers in Earth’s atmosphere. You might think of it as the light traveling a zig-zag path to our eyes, instead of the straight path the light would travel if Earth didn’t have an atmosphere.

Astronomers use the term “scintillation” to describe the twinkling of stars.

On the other hand, planets are a more steady light

Planets shine more steadily because they’re closer to Earth and so appear not as pinpoints, but as tiny disks in our sky. You can see planets as disks if you looked through a telescope, while stars remain pinpoints. That’s because Earth’s atmosphere refracts the light from these little disks as it travels toward our eyes. But – while the light from one edge of a planet’s disk might “zig” one way – light from the opposite edge of the disk might be “zagging” in an opposite way. The zigs and zags of light from a planetary disk cancel each other out, and that’s why planets appear to shine steadily.

You might see planets twinkling if you spot them low in the sky. That’s because, in the direction of any horizon, you’re looking through more atmosphere than when you look overhead.

If you could see stars and planets from outer space, both would shine steadily. There’d be no atmosphere to disturb the steady streaming of their light.

Can you figure out which objects are stars and which are planets just by looking for the twinklers vs the non-twinklers? Experienced observers often can, but, at first, if you can recognize a planet in some other way, you might notice the steadiness of its light by contrasting it to a nearby star.

Bottom line: Explanation of why stars twinkle in the night sky but planets do not.

Read more: Flashing star? Here are 3 candidates

Posted 
June 28, 2023
 in 
Space

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she was the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Big and Little Dippers in the northern sky on June evenings
June 27, 2023
Summer Triangle: Star pattern of the season
June 23, 2023
Northernmost sunset is on the June solstice, today!
June 21, 2023
Mammatus clouds are ominous and beautiful
June 19, 2023