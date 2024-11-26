Space

The Sombrero Galaxy as you’ve never seen it before

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
November 26, 2024
Sombrero Galaxy: A flat, blue oval galaxy with clumpy dust in the outer ring, a thin speckled inner section and a small bright core.
The Webb Space Telescope took this new image of the Sombrero galaxy (M104), which ESA and NASA released on November 25, 2024. Image via NASA/ ESA/ CSA/ STScI.

The Sombrero galaxy in infrared

The James Webb Space Telescope, which explores the universe in infrared light, has a new view of an old favorite: the Sombrero galaxy. ESA and NASA released this image of the Sombrero Galaxy (M104) – which lies 30 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo – on November 25, 2024. Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) lets us see past the blinding brightness and the finer dust to the inner core region and speckles of stars. Webb, like Hubble, sees dust in the outer ring, but reveals how it is distributed in intricate clumps.

The Sombrero Galaxy is not a place of especially active star formation. And the supermassive black hole at the galaxy’s core – what astronomers call an active galactic nucleus, or AGN – is, despite its mass, what ESA calls “rather docile.”

The 2025 EarthSky lunar calendar makes a great gift. Get yours today!

By the numbers

The Sombrero galaxy produces less than one solar mass of stars per year. The Milky Way’s star production is about twice that high, but both galaxies have mostly already converted their gas and dust into stars. Compare that to the starburst galaxy M82, which sees 10 to 20 times more stars born per year than the Milky Way and Sombrero.

The supermassive black hole at the center of the Sombrero galaxy has the mass of about 9 billion solar masses. This is on the heavier end, as far as supermassive black holes go. And the Sombrero is home to some 2,000 globular clusters, or massive balls of stars held together in a spherical clump by their own gravity.

Edge-on galaxy with dark lane of dust around its edge and bright, diffuse, oval central area.
The Hubble Space Telescope image of M104, or the Sombrero galaxy. Compare this view to the infrared image from Webb above. Image via ESA/ Hubblesite/ Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

See it for yourself

The Sombrero Galaxy is located on the southeastern border of Virgo the Maiden near the constellation Corvus the Crow. Without a doubt, M104 is a stunning galaxy in photographs. Even better, at magnitude 8.3, you can see it in small telescopes. It’s an edge-on, dusty spiral galaxy with a bright core.

Bottom line: The Webb Space Telescope has delivered a stunning view of the Sombrero galaxy, M104, in infrared. See it here and read more about it.

Via ESA

Posted 
November 26, 2024
 in 
Space

Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.

