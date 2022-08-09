Starlink launch on August 9, 2022

Heads up! SpaceX is commencing its Starlink launches for the month with a batch of 53 satellites at 22:57 UTC (6:57 p.m. EDT) on August 9, 2022. Starlink Group 4-26 will go up atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The time and date are a go for launch; so far, and weather conditions were warm and sunny yesterday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the satellites are waiting to depart. It is SpaceX’s 100th orbital launch attempt of the year. Wow!

Want to watch the action? See the official live stream on August 9 on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The stream will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

After liftoff, viewers can anticipate watching the Falcon 9 first stage return to Earth on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas.

Starlink launch on August 12, plus 5

The second Starlink launch in August 2022 is not far off, currently slated to depart from California on August 12. SpaceX has five more planned after that, bringing the total on its August agenda up to seven launches. Please see the information below for a calendar.

Starlink Group 4-26: Tues • Aug 9th, 2022 22:57 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA | GO FOR LAUNCH

Starlink Group 3-3: Fri • Aug 12th, 2022 21:30 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-20: Tues • Aug 30th, 2022 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, FL, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-23: Tues • Aug 30th, 2022 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, FL, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-27: Tues • Aug 30th, 2022 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, FL, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 3-4: Tues • Aug 30th, 2022 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-2: Tues • Aug 30th, 2022 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, FL, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Growing numbers amidst controversy

Love ’em or hate ’em, Starlink satellites are SpaceX’s internet communication satellite constellation. They deliver high-speed internet service worldwide, mainly to locations where ground-based internet is unreliable, unavailable, or expensive. The private company is well-known for launching batches back to back, several times a month, regularly lofting 60 satellites at a time. As of this writing, about 2,700 are currently in orbit and will build up to perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually.

Most thought it exciting to see the first few Starlink satellites traveling together in the night sky. But then more were launched, and then more. And astronomers began to worry.

Starlinks are bright. Astronomers say they’re photobombing astronomical images. They have the potential to interfere with the professional astronomical observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos. And although SpaceX has tried to address the issue, they remain far from what astronomers say is acceptable.

Meanwhile …

South Korea is on its way to the moon. SpaceX assisted the country by using a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), also known as Danuri, on August 4. It’s a milestone for South Korea, being the country’s first-ever deep space mission, and sets the stage for more ambitious launch efforts down the road. Mission officials with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said in a statement that KPLO …

… will be the first step for ensuring and verifying [South Korea’s] capability of space exploration.

The KPLO mission’s main objective is a demonstration, but will also employ its six science instruments for research when in lunar orbit. It should arrive at the moon and establish an orbit by mid-December of 2022, stated NASA.

Bottom line: SpaceX has seven Starlink launches scheduled for the month of August 2022. Watch the first one taking place at 6:57 p.m. EDT on August 9, 2022.

