BREAKING! Small asteroid to hit Earth’s atmosphere TODAY

Kelly Kizer Whitt
September 4, 2024
Distant Earth in space with a gray, irregular, cratered rocky object in foreground.
View larger. | Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) are asteroids that could potentially hit us at some point, or at least come very close, as in this artist’s illustration. Astronomers search for them, and track them. Today (September 4, 2024) – just hours ago – an astronomer in Arizona discovered a small asteroid that will strike Earth’s atmosphere later today. Image via urikyo33/ Pixabay.

Small asteroid to hit us

Heads up! A small asteroid – approximately 1 meter (3 feet) wide – will strike Earth’s atmosphere today (September 4, 2024) over the Philippines around 16:46 UTC according to the European Space Agency. That’s after midnight tonight in the Philippines. And it’s 11:46 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, September 4, for us in North America. The asteroid is expected to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere above the area of Luzon. It’s expected to create a bright fireball for anyone watching! If you’re in the Philippines, go outside and look around 12:46 a.m. PHST on Thursday, September 5.

This is only the 9th time we’ve spotted an asteroid before it’s struck us. And it was Jacqueline Fazekas at the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona who discovered this asteroid just hours ago. Jacqueline discovered the object about eight hours before its predicted impact. The asteroid has been given the provisional designation CAQTDL2.

Map of Philippines with stretched out ovals over the northern region showing possible scatter plots of small asteroid.
A small asteroid, just discovered hours ago, will strike Earth’s atmosphere above the Philippines around 16:46 UTC on September 4. Image via ESA.

Why the discovery is a good thing

Here’s the good news! We’re getting better at spotting asteroids before they hit us. Here was a discovery that caused a stir in March 2022 before it hit hours later. And here’s another example from earlier this year.

The International Meteor Organization said:

… the main highlights will be a major fireball and potential meteorites recoveries, but this remain a dramatic and scienitifcally valuable event.

If you see or record the event, send your observations to the International Meteor Organization here.

Bottom line: A small asteroid will harmlessly hit Earth’s atmosphere above the northern Philippines around 16:46 UTC on September 4, 2024.

September 4, 2024
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

