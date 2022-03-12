If you’re still reading this … then we must be okay! Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky at Konkoly Observatory‘s Piszkésteto Station discovered a small, approximately 10-foot-wide (3 meters) asteroid just two hours before it hit Earth. The asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere north of Iceland on March 11, 2022, at 21:22 UTC.

Asteroid impacts Earth just 2 hours after discovery

The asteroid, named 2022 EB5, is no more. It was small enough that it disintegrated as it entered our atmosphere. Asteroid 2022 EB5 is only the 5th asteroid discovered before its impact with Earth.

The International Meteor Organization is seeking reports of anyone who may have seen the brilliant light the asteroid would have created as it burned up on entry. A few people in Iceland reported seeing a bright flash of light or hearing a boom. If you live around Iceland and Norway and believe you saw the resulting meteor from the asteroid impacting with Earth, click the link to report your observations.

5th Earth impactor from Piszkéstet? Obs: 2022 EB5

Yesterday at 19:24 UT an unknown moving objects of 17 mag was found by K. Sárneczky on images from 0.6-m Schmidt telescope. Acquired data 30 min later showed that it was going to collide with Earth in 2 hours time. pic.twitter.com/NdLUcF1MnM — Stefan Kurti (@KurtiStefan) March 12, 2022

Impact! When 2022 EB5 struck the Earth north of Iceland this morning, it became the 5th asteroid to be discovered prior to impacting Earth. pic.twitter.com/kYsQ40uuFq — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) March 12, 2022

A few hours ago, newly-discovered #asteroid 2022 EB5 collided with Earth near Iceland at a speed of 18.5 km/s.

This asteroid was too small to cause damage.https://t.co/Z54nkNUL9D pic.twitter.com/EHzDsAnqkK — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) March 12, 2022

