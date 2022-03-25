Space

Whoa! Another asteroid whizzes past Earth hours after discovery

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
March 25, 2022
Thousands of tiny moving dots with thin colored rings on black background.
There are thousands of near-Earth asteroids in the inner solar system, as depicted in this graphic. Some known and some unknown. Another asteroid discovered by the same astronomer to discover 2022 EB5 in early March made a close pass with Earth in the early hours of March 25, 2022. Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ Wikimedia Commons.

Another asteroid whizzes past Earth overnight

Overnight on March 24-25, 2022, another small asteroid raced toward Earth, unseen until hours before its closest approach. Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky, same astronomer who first spotted asteroid 2022 EB5 earlier this month hours before it hit Earth near Iceland, found this new asteroid, too. He caught it just hours before it sped by Earth. This asteroid is labeled Sar2594. Its close encounter with Earth came at 8:10 UTC or 3:10 a.m. CDT.

This time, instead of a collision, the space rock slipped through Earth’s shadow.

It passed at a distance of about 5,400 miles (8,700 km). That’s in contrast to the moon’s distance of 238,900 miles (384,000 km).

Sar2594 is categorized as a Near-Earth Object, or NEO. It raced by at about 40,265 miles an hour (18 km/s).

Tweets of discovery

Bottom line: Another asteroid whizzes past Earth hours after discovery. The asteroid, Sar2594, was discovered by the same astronomer, Krisztián Sárneczky, who discovered 2022 EB5, which impacted near Iceland earlier this month.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
March 25, 2022
 in 
Space

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Meet the constellation Lynx, overhead in March
March 25, 2022
Mysterious Maunder Minimum: Nearby star offers clues
March 24, 2022
Why are the Voyager spacecraft getting closer to Earth?
March 23, 2022
Carina the Keel, home to an erupting star
March 19, 2022