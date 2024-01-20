EarthSpace

Small asteroid to hit Earth, no danger but possible meteorites

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
January 20, 2024
A bright streak with 2 balls of light in a row near the end.
Europe may see a small asteroid break up in the sky tonight, as a small asteroid is forecast to hit above Germany. This is a double bursting fireball in California from last July. Image via Robert Lunsford/ American Meteor Society.

A small asteroid is supposed to impact Earth in the next hour over Germany. It could put on quite a show. But there should be no danger to anyone on the ground. And it may leave behind meteorites! Let us know if you see it burning up in the night sky. If you get images, share them with us!

Bottom line: A small asteroid is supposed to impact Earth over Germany early on the morning of January 21, 2024.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
January 20, 2024
 in 
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Astronomers find a galaxy without stars by accident
January 18, 2024
Lepus the Hare hops through the January sky
January 18, 2024
The moon hid Antares on January 8, 2024. Photos here!
January 13, 2024
OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample container finally unstuck
January 13, 2024