Small asteroid to hit Earth, no danger but possible meteorites

A small asteroid is supposed to impact Earth in the next hour over Germany. It could put on quite a show. But there should be no danger to anyone on the ground. And it may leave behind meteorites! Let us know if you see it burning up in the night sky. If you get images, share them with us!

The latest nominal impact location is ~50 km west of Berlin between 00:30 – 00:35 UTC (01:30 – 01:35 CET). — Denis Vida (@meteordoc) January 20, 2024

(2/n)

– After capturing the fireball, take a long-exposure picture of stars after recording the fireball.

– Record the accurate time of the recording. Visit https://t.co/ZnxfG2GKex and take a picture of the website. — Denis Vida (@meteordoc) January 20, 2024

Bottom line: A small asteroid is supposed to impact Earth over Germany early on the morning of January 21, 2024.