Wow! Saturn storms can last hundreds of years

Telescopic observers have been watching a great storm on Jupiter – the planet’s iconic Great Red Spot – for hundreds of years. And Saturn is the next-largest gas giant planet in our solar system. It’s one step outward from Jupiter in orbit around the sun. Saturn has megastorms, too, although not as prominent as those on Jupiter. Saturn storms look like great white ovals on the planet that can grow to stretch partway around the planet! But there are also storms deep within Saturn’s atmosphere. And, this week (August 11, 2023), researchers said they believe those storms on Saturn can last hundreds of years.

The last Saturn megastorm was in 2010-2011. It lasted just over an earthly year. And the Cassini spacecraft – which orbited Saturn from 2004 to 2017 – had a ringside seat for it.

The new study looked more deeply, beyond the outermost layer of Saturn’s dense and tumultuous atmosphere and down into the atmosphere itself. The analysis revealed what the researchers called “signatures” in Saturn’s atmosphere of past long-lived storms. As the paper describes:

In addition to the remnant effect of the storm in 2010, we have found long-lasting signatures of all mid-latitude giant storms, a mixture of equatorial storms up to hundreds of years old …

The researchers – from the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor – published their peer-reviewed findings in Science Advances.

A brief history of visible Saturn storms

Like Jupiter’s Red Spot, Saturn megastorms are similar to earthly hurricanes, but much larger and more powerful. Researchers have said that Saturn megastorms happen on a timescale of approximately 29 years, when Saturn’s northern hemisphere is tilted most toward the sun in its approximate 29-year orbit. The following is a list of recorded sightings:

1876 – Observed by Asaph Hall.

1903 – Observed by Edward Barnard.

1933 – Observed by Will Hay.

1960 – Observed by J.H. Botham.

1990 – Observed by Stuart Wilber.

1994 – Studied by ground-based observers and the Hubble Space Telescope.

2006 – Observed by Erick Bondoux and Jean-Luc Dauvergne.

2010 – Photographed by Cassini space probe 2010–2011.

Scientists still aren’t sure exactly what causes these storms.

How they looked inside Saturn

We see those short-lived storms on the uppermost part of Saturn’s atmosphere. How can we look deeper? The team used the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array – on the Plains of San Agustin in central New Mexico, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Socorro – to study Saturn not in visible light, but via the planet’s radio emissions.

Imke de Pater of UC Berkeley said:

At radio wavelengths, we probe below the visible cloud layers on giant planets. Since chemical reactions and dynamics will alter the composition of a planet’s atmosphere, observations below these cloud layers are required to constrain the planet’s true atmospheric composition …

What the researchers saw

The researchers found something interesting: long-term disruptions of ammonia gas in Saturn’s atmosphere. The atmosphere is composed mostly of hydrogen and helium with traces of methane, water and ammonia.

The team found less ammonia than expected at mid-altitudes, below the uppermost ammonia-ice cloud layer. Conversely, they found more ammonia at lower altitudes. That enrichment of ammonia occurs about 60-100 miles (100-200 km) deeper down in the atmosphere. Why the difference?

According to the researchers, two processes play a role, precipitation and reevaporation. They transport the ammonia from the upper to lower atmosphere, and that process can last for hundreds of years at a time.

And, Imke de Pater said, knowing the true composition of Saturn’s atmosphere is necessary for building precise computer models – designed to simulate a real-world situation – helpful in explaining and predicting the behavior of the atmosphere of faraway Saturn. She added:

Radio observations help characterize dynamical, physical and chemical processes including heat transport, cloud formation and convection in the atmospheres of giant planets on both global and local scales.

Lead author Cheng Li put the finding in a larger perspective, saying in the scientists’ statement that:

Understanding the mechanisms of the largest storms in the solar system puts the theory of hurricanes into a broader cosmic context. It challenges our current knowledge and pushes the boundaries of terrestrial meteorology.

Bottom line: A team of researchers has found that huge storms on Saturn – megastorms much larger than hurricanes on Earth – can last for hundreds of years at a time.

Source: Long-lasting, deep effect of Saturn’s giant storms

Via UC Berkeley

Further reading: Saturn storm of 2011: Best images

Further reading: Explaining the great 2011 Saturn storm