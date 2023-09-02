Saturn closest and brightest for 2023: Best photos

In their months of opposition, planets always appear near Earth’s full moon. That’s because – in order to be at opposition – Earth must be between that outer planet and the sun. And – in order to appear full – Earth must be between the moon and sun. So the moon and a planet near opposition must be located in the same direction in Earth’s sky. Here are some photos of Saturn near opposition and near the August full moon, which was 2023’s closest supermoon, a Blue Moon, and the last full moon of summer.
Bottom line: Earth flew between the sun and Saturn last week, on August 27. Then Earth was between the sun and moon, at full moon on August 30. Photos here of Saturn and the moon!
