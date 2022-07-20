Human WorldSpace

Launches: Artemis 1 as early as August 29?

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
Lia De La Cruz
and
July 20, 2022
Launches: Large rocket launching through the atmosphere.
Artist’s concept of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. It’s powerful and fast, but carries a high price tag. Image via NASA.

July 20 update: Artemis 1 as early as August 29?

NASA officials said at a press conference earlier today that the Artemis 1 mission – our first step in a human return to the moon – could launch as early as Monday, August 29, 2022. The announcement comes on the 53rd anniversary of the first human footsteps on the moon, during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission. Jim Free, associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington D.C. later said via Twitter that his team is gearing up for the historic flight:

While we have a fair bit of work to do on Artemis 1 ahead of launch, we’ve put placeholders on the range starting on August 29.

The other two possible launch dates mentioned today are:

Friday, September 2, 2022
Monday, September 5, 2022

Free said the team is “focused” as they continue to work through a slew of procedures and processes, in preparation for the first flight test of NASA’s newly developed heavy lift vehicle – the mighty Space Launch System, or SLS – and of the Orion crew capsule, in which the return crew to the moon will ultimately ride.

Artemis 1 will serve as a test flight for SLS. The SLS will send the (uncrewed) Orion crew capsule on a trip around the moon and back.

If the current preferred launch dates don’t work out, NASA mission planners have other possible windows planned for Artemis 1 stretching to the end of 2022.

Want more details on the challenges ahead of launch? Here’s a great article from Alan Boyle at Geekwire: NASA announces a challenging schedule for inaugural launch of its SLS moon rocket

Read more from EarthSky: SLS v Starship: It’s a mini space race!

Rocket under repair, each part is in a different floor of a huge building.
Teams retracted the first two of 20 platforms surrounding the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft that allow work on the integrated system in High Bay 3 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. At this writing (July 20, 2022), SLS is in the VAB to prep for the launch of the Artemis 1 mission. Potential launch dates include August 29, and September 2 or 5, 2022. Image via NASA/ Kim Shiflett.

Follow Launches at EarthSky

On this 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, we are pleased to present Launches, a new feature at EarthSky. Dave Adalian and Lia De La Cruz aim to present near-daily updates on launches and spaceflight. Bookmark us! And come again.

Bottom line: On July 20, 2022 – anniversary of the first human footsteps on the moon – NASA said the Artemis 1 moon mission might launch as early as August 29.

Posted 
July 20, 2022
 in 
Human World

Dave Adalian

About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Lia De La Cruz

About the Author:
Lia De La Cruz is a science journalist based in Southern California. She joined EarthSky in September 2020, with previous writing published in outlets including SkyFeed, Smore Magazine, and Bang It Out on Science. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and volunteering.

