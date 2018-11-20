How to watch Insight Mars landing November 26

On Monday, November 26, 2018, NASA’s Mars Insight is scheduled to land on Mars. The spacecraft will touch down at approximately 20:00 UTC (3 p.m. EST). Watch coverage of the event on NASA TV. Live landing commentary runs from 19:00-20:30 UTC (2-3:30 p.m. EST). Translate UTC to your time.

Ways to watch:

Watch on NASA TV.

Watch NASA TV on USTREAM

Follow the mission and watch the landing on Twitter and Facebook.

Launched on May 5, 2018, InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) marks NASA’s first Mars landing since the Curiosity rover in 2012. The landing will kick off a two-year mission in which InSight will become the first spacecraft to study Mars’ deep interior. Its data also will help scientists understand the formation of all rocky worlds, including our own.

InSight is being followed to Mars by two mini-spacecraft comprising NASA’s Mars Cube One (MarCO), the first deep-space mission for CubeSats. If MarCO makes its planned Mars flyby, it will attempt to relay data from InSight as it enters the planet’s atmosphere and lands. Here’s where Insight will touch down.

So far, there are about 80 live viewing events around the world scheduled for the public to watch the InSight landing. For a complete list of landing event watch parties, go here.

For a full list of websites broadcasting InSight landing events, go here.

Bottom line: How to watch the landing of NASA’s Mars Insight spacecraft on November 26, 2018.

Via NASA

