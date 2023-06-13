EarthSpace

House-sized asteroid 2023 LZ to pass Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt
June 13, 2023
Asteroid 2023 LZ: Small Earth shown with moon's orbit and green arrow showing passage of new asteroid.
Newly discovered asteroid 2023 LZ will buzz past Earth at 4/5 the distance to the moon on June 14, 2023. In this diagram, the gray ring represents the moon’s orbit, while the green arrow represents the passage of 2023 LZ. Image via IAU Minor Planet Center.

Asteroid 2023 LZ to pass Earth

At 18:36 UTC (1:36 p.m. CDT) on June 14, 2023, newly discovered asteroid 2023 LZ will pass Earth inside the moon’s orbit. The asteroid spans about 33 to 105 feet (10 to 32 meters). Or, as NASA said on its website, it’s house-sized. The Pan-STARRS 2 observatory in Hawaii just discovered asteroid 2023 LZ a few days ago, on June 10, 2023.

The space rock will pass about 197,000 miles (317,000 km) from Earth’s surface. In comparison, the moon is about 239,000 miles (384,000 km) from Earth.

Despite its relatively large size and nearness, there’s nothing to fear. Asteroid 2023 LZ will not hit Earth.

Another recent close approach

This comes on the heels of another asteroid, 2023 LS, that snuck past Earth on June 9 at only a quarter of the distance to the moon. This asteroid, however, was quite a bit smaller, measuring about 6 to 20 feet (2 to 6 meters) across. 2023 LS’s discovery came after its closest approach. The reason scientists didn’t find it earlier was because they were blinded by the sun. The asteroid came from the direction of the bright sun, which is a weak spot in our defense against asteroids.

Fortunately, ESA has a planned mission, called NEOMIR, that would be able to detect asteroids such as this that come at us from the direction of the sun. And if you remember Chelyabinsk, that was another asteroid that approached Earth from the direction of the sun.

Diagram showing location of asteroids around Earth and inner solar system.
Earth lives in a shooting gallery of solar system debris. NASA’s Asteroid Watch keeps track of known asteroids in the inner solar system. Image via NASA.

Bottom line: Newly discovered asteroid 2023 LZ will buzz past Earth at 4/5 the distance to the moon on June 14, 2023. NASA said the asteroid is house-sized.

June 13, 2023
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Kelly Kizer Whitt

