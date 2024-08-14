Space

‘Continents’ on Venus similar to those of early Earth?

Posted by
Paul Scott Anderson
and
August 14, 2024
Continents on Venus: Planet with textured landscape of many multicolored regions, hanging in black space.
View larger. | Topographic radar map of Venus, the world next-inward from Earth. Ishtar Terra, the 2nd-largest Venus ‘continent,’ is the large reddish-colored plateau below the image’s center. A new study shows that the ‘continents’ on Venus likely formed through processes similar to those that produced Earth’s continents, despite the lack of plate tectonics on Venus. Image via the Magellan mission to Venus in the 1990s/ NASA/ JPL/ MIT/ USGS/ Wikimedia Commons (public domain).
  • Venus has large plateaus called tesserae, and a new study suggests that they formed through processes similar to those that created early continents on Earth.
  • But Venus doesn’t have plate tectonics, which played a key role in continent- and mountain-building on Earth. So scientists are surprised!
  • The new study focused on Ishtar Terra, the 2nd-largest tessera on Venus. It’s about the same size as Australia.

Venus doesn’t have oceans. So it doesn’t have continents in the same sense that Earth does. But it does have vast plateaus called tesserae, which are akin to continents. Now a new study suggests the tesserae might have more in common with Earth’s continents than previously thought. Researchers said on August 2, 2024, that both Venus tesserae and early earthly continents on Earth could have formed through similar processes, even though Venus does not have plate tectonics, the process that, on our world, creates both continents and mountain ranges.

The research team, led by Fabio Capitanio from the Monash University School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, published its peer-reviewed findings in Nature Geoscience on August 2, 2024.

‘Continents’ on Venus challenge planetary knowledge

Since Venus lacks plate tectonics, the findings were a surprise for planetary scientists. Scientists didn’t expect Venus to have such complex geological processes, like the ones that gave rise to continents on Earth.

Capitanio said:

The study challenges our understanding of how planets evolve. We did not expect Venus, with its scorching 460 degrees Celsius (860 F) surface temperature and lack of plate tectonics, to possess such complex geological features.

The study focused on one tessera in particular, called Ishtar Terra, in the northern hemisphere. It is the second largest of the major plateaus on Venus, comparable in size to Australia. The researchers used computer simulations to see what the region was like billions of years ago.

Multicolored terrain with many fine parallel ridges surrounding 2 flat areas, one white and one red.
Here’s a close radar view of the 2nd-largest “continent” on Venus, Ishtar Terra, imaged during the Magellan mission. In addition, the Maxwell Montes mountains are the white region in the lower right. They are the highest area on Venus and taller than Mount Everest on Earth. Image via NASA.

Similarities to early continents on Earth

The researchers said that Venus’ tesserae may have formed through geological process quite similar to the ones that produced the earliest continents on Earth. Those continents began as ancient cratons, the oldest parts of Earth’s continental crust. Cratons are the stable interior portions of continents, typically composed of ancient crystalline basement rock. In the cratons, the rock is older, denser and stronger. Overall, there are about 35 known cratons on Earth.

Scientists say they formed first, pushing upward through Earth’s molten interior. They then hardened, becoming the cores of what are now the modern continents.

Capitanio added:

This finding provides a fascinating new perspective on Venus and its potential links to early Earth. The features we found on Venus are strikingly similar to Earth’s early continents, suggesting that the dynamics of Venus’ past may have been more similar to Earth’s than previously thought.

Partial view of blue globe with large yellow region stretching across from left to right, on black background.
View larger. | Here’s a color-coded visualization of Aphrodite Terra (in yellow) the largest continent-like tessera on Venus. Image via NASA/ Scientific Visualization Studio.

Divergent evolutionary paths

Scientists say that Venus was once much more Earth-like and possibly even had oceans. But something happened, and Venus and Earth then took very different evolutionary paths. The new results can provide more clues as to how these two worlds became so different. On Venus, the findings suggest that the divergence began after the cratons formed but before plate tectonics could start.

This can help scientists better understand how rocky planets like Venus and Earth form and evolve. It also provides clues about how a rocky planet could develop and maintain habitability, like Earth, or end up becoming uninhabitable on its surface, like Venus. So, by studying Venus’ history, scientists can learn more about Earth’s as well. As Capitanio noted:

By studying similar features on Venus, we hope to unlock the secrets of Earth’s early history.

Bottom line: A new study suggests that ‘continents’ on Venus, vast plateaus known as tesserae, may have formed in a very similar way to early continents on Earth.

Source: Ishtar Terra highlands on Venus raised by craton-like formation mechanisms

Via Monash University

Via ScienceAlert

Read more: Does phosphine on Venus mean … life?

Read more: Active Venus volcanoes revealed again in Magellan data

Posted 
August 14, 2024
 in 
Space

Paul Scott Anderson

View Articles
About the Author:
Paul Scott Anderson has had a passion for space exploration that began when he was a child when he watched Carl Sagan’s Cosmos. While in school he was known for his passion for space exploration and astronomy. He started his blog The Meridiani Journal in 2005, which was a chronicle of planetary exploration. In 2015, the blog was renamed as Planetaria. While interested in all aspects of space exploration, his primary passion is planetary science. In 2011, he started writing about space on a freelance basis, and now currently writes for AmericaSpace and Futurism (part of Vocal). He has also written for Universe Today and SpaceFlight Insider, and has also been published in The Mars Quarterly and has done supplementary writing for the well-known iOS app Exoplanet for iPhone and iPad.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Paul Scott Anderson

View All
Did meteorites create the moon’s atmosphere?
August 12, 2024
When the DART mission struck an asteroid moon
August 8, 2024
Does Uranus’ moon Ariel have a hidden ocean?
August 2, 2024
Ancient life on Mars? Rover finds intriguing ‘leopard spots’
July 31, 2024