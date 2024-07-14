Space

Comet 13P/Olbers will be closest to Earth on July 20

Eddie Irizarry
Dark landscape with a comet above showing 2 tails in different directions.
View larger. | Comet 13P/Olbers makes its closest approach to Earth on July 20, 2024. Astrophotographers can take long-exposure images or stack them to obtain amazing results like this one, which shows Comet 13P/Olbers over Terna, Slovakia. Image via Petr Horalek. Used with permission.

Comet 13P/Olbers approaches Earth

Comet 13P/Olbers is returning to the inner solar system after 68 years. And you can currently see it in binoculars! The periodic comet made its perihelion – or closest approach to the sun – on June 30. Comet 13P/Olbers will be closest to Earth on Saturday, July 20. It’s currently in Ursa Major but moving quickly toward Leo Minor, in the northwestern sky.

During closest approach, the comet will be passing at 176 million miles (283.5 million km) from our planet. Even at that distance, Comet 13P/Olbers is currently the brightest comet in our skies. The celestial visitor orbits the sun every 68 years (67.9 to be exact), according to NASA/JPL. Since it returns and has an orbit of less than 200 years, it receives the classification of a periodic, or “Halley-type,” comet.

It’s currently approaching the inner solar system at a speed of 83,802 miles per hour (134,867 kph) relative to Earth.

Observing Comet 13P/Olbers

The best time to observe (with binoculars or a small telescope) and photograph Comet 13P/Olbers is this week. Comet 13P/Olbers has a brightness of magnitude 6.5 to 7, which means it’s not visible to the unaided eye. But it should be observable with binoculars.

Observers with binoculars or a small telescope in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best chance of seeing the comet. Meanwhile, observers using optical aid close to the equator might be able to spot it very low on the horizon just after sunset.

On July 16, just after sunset, Comet 13P/Olbers will pass close to NGC 3104, an irregular galaxy in Leo Minor. It’s a great opportunity for astrophotographers.

During closest approach on July 20, 2024, the celestial visitor will pass close to galaxy NGC 3219 on the dome of our sky. Thus, the distant galaxy will be a convenient reference to point a computerized or “Go To” telescope.

Comet 13P/Olbers: A starfield showing a brighter, fuzzy object at center with a tail pointing up.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | George Cassutto in Brunswick, Maryland, captured Comet 13P/Olbers on July 1, 2024, around 9 p.m. Thank you, George! Find out how to see the comet for yourself, below.

Finder maps

Star chart showing hashmarks for the comet located between Ursa Major and Leo Minor.
Look for Comet 13P/Olbers on July 14, 2024, between Ursa Major and Leo Minor. Face northwest just after sunset and use binoculars or a telescope. Image via Stellarium/ Eddie Irizarry.
Star chart showing location of a fuzzy white comet and a few stars.
Here’s a closer look at the location of Comet 13P/Olbers and nearby stars on July 14, 2024. Image via Stellarium/ Eddie Irizarry.
Star chart showing a close up on the fuzzy comet and some surrounding stars.
Here’s a closeup view of Comet 13P/Olbers and the stars it will be near on July 16, 2024. Image via Stellarium/ Eddie Irizarry.
Star chart showing a horizon and constellation with hashmarks for the locations of the comet.
Comet 13P/Olbers finder map for July 18, 2024. Look northwest with binoculars or a telescope after sunset. Image via Stellarium/ Eddie Irizarry.
Fuzzy comet at center with somewhat bright stars nearby with labels.
Here’s a closeup look at Comet 13P/Olbers on July 18, 2024. Image via Stellarium/ Eddie Irizarry.
Star chart showing the horizon and constellations with hashmarks for the location of the comet.
This finder chart shows the location of Comet 13P/Olbers on July 20, 2024. This is the date of the comet’s closest approach to Earth. Image via Stellarium/ Eddie Irizarry.
Star chart showing a comet near the middle with dim surrounding stars.
Here’s a closeup look at the location of Comet 13P/Olbers and the surrounding stars on July 20, 2024. Image via Stellarium/ Eddie Irizarry.

The comet’s discovery

Heinrich Olbers discovered the comet that now bears his name on March 6, 1815, from Bremen, Germany. At that time, it was faintly visible to the unaided eye.

The comet’s last visit to the inner solar system was in 1956. And after passing by Earth in 2024, we won’t see it again until March 2094. So take a good look at the charts, and try to spot it now.

Bottom line: Comet 13P/Olbers is making its closest approach to Earth on July 20, 2024. Want to see it for yourself? Check out the finder maps here.

Read more: Observable comets in 2024, from Guy Ottewell

Eddie Irizarry

Eddie Irizarry of the Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe (Astronomical Society of the Caribbean) has been a NASA Solar System Ambassador since 2004. He loves public outreach and has published multiple astronomy articles for EarthSky, as well as for newspapers in Puerto Rico. He has also offered dozens of conferences related to asteroids and comets at the Arecibo Observatory. Asteroid 33012EddieIrizarry, a 7.8 km space rock, has been named in his honor.

