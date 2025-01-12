Citizen scientists provide insights to Jupiter’s clouds in new study

What are Jupiter’s clouds made of? Until now, scientists thought they were composed of ammonia ice crystals.

, working with professional astronomers, suggest the clouds are deeper in Jupiter’s atmosphere, where it’s too warm for ammonia. So ammonium hydrosulfide and smog might instead be the primary ingredients of Jupiter’s clouds. These ingredients could also produce the distinct reddish and brownish colors in the clouds.

Even in a small telescope, you can see that Jupiter is wrapped in colorful bands of clouds. Scientists have long believed these clouds were composed of ammonia ice crystals. But a new study from citizen scientists and professional astronomers suggests the clouds are deeper in Jupiter’s atmosphere than previously realized, at a depth too warm for ammonia ice crystals. The University of Oxford in the U.K. led the new study, and the researchers said on January 6, 2025, that – instead of ammonia – Jupiter’s clouds are made of ammonium hydrosulfide and smog. These ingredients could produce the distinct reddish and brownish colors in the clouds.

The researchers published their peer-reviewed findings in the Journal of Geophysical Research – Planets (JGR Planets) on January 1, 2025.

Mapping Jupiter’s clouds

Work by amateur astronomer and citizen scientist Steven Hill in Colorado inspired the new study. He devised a new way of mapping Jupiter’s clouds, using commercially-available telescopes and special color filters. His work revealed that even amateur astronomers could map the amount of ammonia in the clouds.

MUSE observations of Jupiter’s clouds

In the new follow-up study from the University of Oxford, Patrick Irwin used Hill’s method for his own observations of Jupiter. The research team used the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument at the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. The paper stated:

In a recent paper, it has been shown that it is possible for backyard astronomers to make observations of Jupiter with three to four spectral filters that can be processed to map the abundance of ammonia in Jupiter’s atmosphere. Here we test the reliability of this filter-imaging technique by applying it to VLT/MUSE observations of Jupiter and show that the method yields surprisingly reliable results that agree closely with more sophisticated analyses of these observations, and which are also consistent with observations made at microwave wavelengths by Juno and the Very Large Array.

Spectroscopic analysis

MUSE uses spectroscopy – the study of the absorption and emission of light and other radiation by matter – to analyze its targets. On Jupiter, different gases show up at different wavelengths. The results indicated the clouds were, in fact, made of ammonium hydrosulfide and smog.

So, why aren’t the clouds made of ammonia? As noted, the temperature at the altitude of the clouds is too warm for ammonia to condense into ice crystal clouds. Likewise, when moist, ammonia-rich air rises upward, the ammonia is either destroyed or mixes with other photochemical products (created by the effects of light), ie. smog. This happens before ammonia ice particles can form and become clouds. The smoggy photochemicals also give the clouds their distinctive reddish and brownish colors.

There may still be smaller regions where the updrafts of ammonia are faster, allowing the ammonia ice particles to form. This includes smaller white clouds that spacecraft have seen floating above the main cloud deck below.

Previous hints

Astronomers saw hints of the ammonium hydrosulfide and smog before with MUSE, but they had not corroborated those results yet. The methods were too complex and only a few groups of astronomers in the world had access to the data.

But now, the new results matched those from Hill and his team. The new method is also simpler, faster and less expensive. Irwin said:

I am astonished that such a simple method is able to probe so deep in the atmosphere and demonstrate so clearly that the main clouds cannot be pure ammonia ice! These results show that an innovative amateur using a modern camera and special filters can open a new window on Jupiter’s atmosphere and contribute to understanding the nature of Jupiter’s long-mysterious clouds and how the atmosphere circulates.

Hill added:

I always like to push my observations to see what physical measurements I can make with modest, commercial equipment. The hope is that I can find new ways for amateurs to make useful contributions to professional work. But I certainly did not expect an outcome as productive as this project has been!’

Tracking weather changes on Jupiter

Both citizen scientists and other astronomers can also use the new maps to monitor weather changes in Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere. This includes the main bands, large storms like the Great Red Spot and smaller eddies and storms. Co-author John Rogers from the British Astronomical Association said:

A special advantage of this technique is that it could be used frequently by amateurs to link visible weather changes on Jupiter to ammonia variations, which could be important ingredients in the weather.

In addition, Irwin and his colleagues found that Saturn’s clouds seem to be similar. Ammonia maps using MUSE and VLT produced similar results to those of Jupiter.

And in another citizen science project last year, citizen scientists helped the American Astronomical Society study storms in Jupiter’s atmosphere in Juno images.

Bottom line: Scientists thought Jupiter’s clouds were made of ammonia. But new observations by citizen scientists and other astronomers show that’s not the case.

Source: Clouds and Ammonia in the Atmospheres of Jupiter and Saturn Determined From a Band-Depth Analysis of VLT/MUSE Observations

Via University of Oxford

