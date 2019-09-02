menu
Webb telescope now assembled for 1st time

Posted by Deborah Byrd in Human World | Today's Image | September 2, 2019

On August 28, 2019, NASA announced that the 2 halves of the James Webb Space Telescope have now been successfully connected. The telescope is being assembled at Northrop Grumman’s facilities in Redondo Beach, California.

James Webb Space Telescope in clean room, with both halves now joined.

View larger. | Integration teams in a Northrop Grumman clean room in Redondo Beach carefully guide Webb’s suspended telescope section into place. Read more about the Webb’s assembly from NASA

Read more: Will the Webb telescope be able to detect life signs at nearby planets?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

