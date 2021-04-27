menu
Photos of the supermoon, April 2021

Posted by in Human World | Today's Image | April 27, 2021

The first of 2 supermoons in 2021 took place on April 26 or 27 (depending on your location on Earth). We received many wonderful submissions from you, our readers. Here’s a gallery of some favorites. Thanks to all who submitted!

Bright shining moon with orange halo over city-scape.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Vermont Coronel Jr. in Quezon City, Philippines, captured this photo of the supermoon rising over the city on April 27, 2021. Thank you, Vermont!

Orange orb, darker on the bottom, peeking out from between high-rise buildings.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kannan A in Singapore captured this photo of the setting supermoon in the early morning of April 27, 2021. He wrote: “The April 2021 ‘Pink’ supermoon descending in the north west of Singapore this morning before the sunrise in the east. The moon was 99.9% full and was about 357,615 km (222,212 miles) away from Earth. The moon was really super huge when it was seen in contrast with the high rise public housing standing at 30 stories high. The sky was favorable throughout the night, and the moon was clearly visible from the rise to the setting.” Thank you, Kannan A!

Pink large full moon next to a church tower.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Marilyn Moffatt captured this photo of the rising supermoon on April 26, 2021. She wrote: “The spring supermoon, also known as the Pink Moon, rises over Newport, Rhode Island.” Thank you, Marilyn!

Pink moon to the top left over snwclad mountains in the distance and a town in the foreground.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mel Marshall in Alberta, Canada, captured this photo of the supermoon rising behind the snow-clad Rocky Mountains on April 26, 2021. Thank you, Mel!

Full moon with enhanced shadows, filling the field of view.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Helio C. Vital in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, captured this close-up photo of the supermoon on April 26, 2021. He wrote: “That’s April’s supermoon, only 357.6 thousand km away (~222,200 miles) and with a diameter of 33.8 arcminutes.” Thank you, Helio!

Large and faint full moon seemingly resting on top of a reddish high rise building.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev in New York, New York, captured this photo of the supermoon seemingly resting on top of a building on April 26, 2021. He wrote: “Full ‘Pink’ moon rises over the Upper West Side, New York City.” Thank you, Alexander!

Faint pink full moon over old fort with water in the foreground.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mickey Walters in Jamestown, Rhode Island, captured this photo of a faint and pink-colored supermoon rising over Fort Adams on April 26, 2021. The pink color doesn’t originate on the moon, but stems from Earth’s atmosphere. Thank you, Mickey!

Bright moon shining through obscuring black clouds on black background.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | It’s not clear everywhere! Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico, captured this photo of the moon peeking through clouds on April 26, 2021. He wrote: “Pink full supermoon today …super cloudy today in Monterrey.” Thank you, Raul!

Greyscale of sailboat, lighthouse and a full moon at top right.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Merriam in St. Augustine, Florida, captured this photo of the supermoon on April 26, 2026. He wrote: “The cloud bank on the Atlantic was playing with a row of photographers setup for the moonrise last night, but we did get a few momentary breaks for a good look or 2.” Thank you, John!

full moon on wispy pink sky above drawbridges, with water in the foreground.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ian Hudson in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom, captured this photo of the supermoon on April 26, 2021. He wrote: “In Cardiff Bay, looking over to the barrage built in 1995, during full moon rising” Thank you, Ian!

For even more supermoon photos, visit the EarthSky Community Photos, and submit your own photos.

Bottom line: A gallery of photos from our EarthSky readers of the April 2021 supermoon, the first of two this year.

Theresa Wiegert

Theresa Wiegert is a Swedish-Canadian astronomer with a Ph.D. in astrophysics and a master's in physics. She has loved the sky and everything in it and beyond ever since she was four years old and asked her father about the very bright star she saw one early Christmas morning. Learning it wasn’t a star but the planet Venus, she started reading anything astronomy-related she could find. Eventually she ended up as a radio astronomer, researching gas in spiral galaxies. She loves science outreach and teaching, especially showing the night sky to groups of kids (and adults!).

