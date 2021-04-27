Photos of the supermoon, April 2021

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kannan A in Singapore captured this photo of the setting supermoon in the early morning of April 27, 2021. He wrote: “The April 2021 ‘Pink’ supermoon descending in the north west of Singapore this morning before the sunrise in the east. The moon was 99.9% full and was about 357,615 km (222,212 miles) away from Earth. The moon was really super huge when it was seen in contrast with the high rise public housing standing at 30 stories high. The sky was favorable throughout the night, and the moon was clearly visible from the rise to the setting.” Thank you, Kannan A!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Helio C. Vital in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, captured this close-up photo of the supermoon on April 26, 2021. He wrote: “That’s April’s supermoon, only 357.6 thousand km away (~222,200 miles) and with a diameter of 33.8 arcminutes.” Thank you, Helio!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev in New York, New York, captured this photo of the supermoon seemingly resting on top of a building on April 26, 2021. He wrote: “Full ‘Pink’ moon rises over the Upper West Side, New York City.” Thank you, Alexander!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mickey Walters in Jamestown, Rhode Island, captured this photo of a faint and pink-colored supermoon rising over Fort Adams on April 26, 2021. The pink color doesn’t originate on the moon, but stems from Earth’s atmosphere. Thank you, Mickey!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | It’s not clear everywhere! Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico, captured this photo of the moon peeking through clouds on April 26, 2021. He wrote: “Pink full supermoon today …super cloudy today in Monterrey.” Thank you, Raul!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Merriam in St. Augustine, Florida, captured this photo of the supermoon on April 26, 2026. He wrote: “The cloud bank on the Atlantic was playing with a row of photographers setup for the moonrise last night, but we did get a few momentary breaks for a good look or 2.” Thank you, John!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ian Hudson in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom, captured this photo of the supermoon on April 26, 2021. He wrote: “In Cardiff Bay, looking over to the barrage built in 1995, during full moon rising” Thank you, Ian!
Bottom line: A gallery of photos from our EarthSky readers of the April 2021 supermoon, the first of two this year.