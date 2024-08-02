LIVE: It’s time for the Perseid meteor shower!

It’s meteor season. The predicted peak of the Perseid meteor shower is 14 UTC on August 12, 2024. So the mornings of August 11 and 12 (and possibly 13) are probably your best bet for watching meteors in the Perseid shower this year. Questions? Join us LIVE at 12:15 p.m. Central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 5. EarthSky veteran skywatchers Deborah Byrd and Kelly Kizer Whitt – along with Robert Lunsford, renowned meteor expert from the American Meteor Society, International Meteor Organization and more – will be there talking about the Perseids and answering your questions!

And, by the way, it’s going to be a great year for the Perseids! The moon will be at 1st quarter – in the evening sky, about 50% illuminated – during 2024’s peak of the Perseid meteor shower. So the best time to watch for Perseids will be starting around midnight until dawn.

Bottom line: Meteor experts will be answering your questions LIVE in EarthSky’s weekly livestream, beginning at 12:15 central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 5. Join us!