LIVE: It’s time for the Perseid meteor shower!

It’s meteor season. The predicted peak of the Perseid meteor shower is 14 UTC on August 12, 2024. So the mornings of August 11 and 12 (and possibly 13) are probably your best bet for watching meteors in the Perseid shower this year. Questions? Join us LIVE at 12:15 p.m. Central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 5. EarthSky veteran skywatchers Deborah Byrd and Kelly Kizer Whitt – along with Robert Lunsford, renowned meteor expert from the American Meteor Society, International Meteor Organization and more – will be there talking about the Perseids and answering your questions!
And, by the way, it’s going to be a great year for the Perseids! The moon will be at 1st quarter – in the evening sky, about 50% illuminated – during 2024’s peak of the Perseid meteor shower. So the best time to watch for Perseids will be starting around midnight until dawn.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
