Polar vortex 2019 photos and videos

Brutal cold struck the U.S. Midwest this week, closing roads, schools and businesses and causing multiple states of emergency to be declared as people coped with subzero temperatures. In Chicago on Wednesday, Arctic air from the polar vortex caused temperatures to drop to as low as -28F (-46C). By the end of the day on Wednesday, as many as eight deaths had been reported. And the cold is continuing. Meteorologists at the Washington Post said that temperatures on January 31 will be likely colder than those on the North Slope of Alaska. Here are a few images – from the EarthSky Community and elsewhere – of this week’s cold.

Update: Persistent lake effect #snow has moved back into South Buffalo, NY with formation of secondary LES band. Temperature continues to drop, now at 0F thank you to lake modification @breakingweather @accuweather #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/3GDdGdsuzY — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 30, 2019

Bottom line: January 2019 images of the brutal cold in the U.S. Midwest and elsewhere around the world.

EarthSky 2019 lunar calendars are cool! Order now. Going fast!