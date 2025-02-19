Extreme cold is impacting more than 1,000 miles of US

Dangerous cold in mid-US on Wednesday

As of late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, Extreme Cold Warnings stretched over 1,300 miles (2,100 km) of the continental United States, from North Dakota down through South Central Texas. Record cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills are expected across this region today.

While the specific criteria for Extreme Cold Warnings vary from region to region, the National Weather Service says that an Extreme Cold Warning is issued when temperatures or wind chill values (what it feels like with the wind factored in) are forecast to be dangerously cold.

Parts of North Dakota are waking up on Wednesday to temperatures 30 to 40 degrees below 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18 C). Factoring in the wind, it will “feel like” 30 to 50 below 0 degrees Fahrenheit! With these extreme cold temperatures, frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes. Unfortunately, the afternoon won’t bring much relief, as high temperatures won’t make it above 0 degrees.

While the northern plains of the United States are no stranger to cold, this time of year the temperatures should range from 9 degrees (-13 C) in the morning, to 29 degrees (-1.6 C) in the afternoon for the Bismarck, North Dakota, area. This is more than 30 degrees colder than normal!

Fortunately, the Extreme Cold Warning is expected to be short-lived. It’s expected to expire by midday on Wednesday, with temperatures warming above average by the end of the week.

Extreme cold. How far south?

On the southern end of the Extreme Cold Warning is San Antonio, Texas. The warnings are in place for Wednesday morning, but also Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures on Thursday morning will drop into the low 20s (-6 C), but strong winds will create wind chill values in the single digits.

While these temperatures may feel mild to the people in North Dakota, for this part of Texas, it is extreme!

San Antonio this time of year should have temperatures ranging from 46 degrees (7 C) in the morning to 69 (20 C) by the afternoon. The forecast for this area Thursday will range from 24 degrees (-4 C) in the morning to 43 (6 C) by the afternoon, a difference of more than 20 degrees colder than normal.

Note that that the record for the coldest high temperature in San Antonio for Thursday, February 20, is 42 degrees (5.5 C), and was set back in 1904.

Why so cold?

An Arctic high pressure has been moving south out of Canada and into the United States, taking the frigid air down through Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and as far south as the Gulf Coast of Texas. This Arctic high pressure will keep the middle part of the United States cold for a number of days before it moves east Friday and into the weekend, allowing this part of the country to thaw after their deep freeze. (South Central Texas is forecast to warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s by early next week!)

Staying safe in cold weather

As we’ve noticed with the difference in “extreme cold” from one part of the country to another, what is considered dangerously cold is subjective, based on your climate and location. However, no matter what is considered “extreme cold” for you, it’s important to stay safe. While everyone is at risk during cold weather, certain groups of people can be more susceptible to impacts from extreme cold.

These groups include people who are out in the elements for long periods of time, like the unhoused community and outdoor workers. The very young or elderly are not able to deal with the cold as easily, as well as those who are immunocompromised or have chronic illnesses. These people, if possible, should avoid spending time outside during extreme cold, and if they can’t, they should cover any exposed skin with layers of warm clothing.

Check on your friends, family and neighbors during extreme cold to make sure they are safe. Also, underserved and underprivileged communities tend to struggle in extreme temperatures (hot and cold) as some may not be able to afford running their heat or air conditioning for long periods of time. This is another reason to be a good neighbor and check on those around you during the cold winter months, and support community efforts to help people in your area.

Warning signs of frostbite

For those at the northern end of this extreme cold snap on Wednesday, frostbite will occur in a matter of minutes. If you are concerned that you or a family member has frostbite, the Center for Disease Control says to look out for these warning signs:

A white or yellow-grey area on the skin

The skin feeling too firm, or waxy

Numbness in the suspected frostbite area

If you see these warning signs, immediately find medical care. You should also get the person to a warm room, but do not rub the area with frostbite or walk on feet that have frostbite, as that could cause more damage. If you can’t get to a doctor, you can put the part of the body with frostbite into warm, but not hot, water. Do not warm the affected area with a heating pad, or near a stove, radiator or fireplace. This is not a substitute for medical attention, and you should still seek help immediately.

Warning signs of hypothermia

While frostbite can happen quickly, hypothermia typically happens over a long period of exposure to the cold, even with an air temperature only as low at 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 C). Hypothermia is when your body temperature drops too low, affecting your brain and major bodily movement and functions. The warning signs for hypothermia are:

Extreme shivering

Exhaustion and sleepiness

Confusion

Stiff muscles

Slurred speech

If you see these warning signs, as with frostbite immediately seek medical attention. In the meantime, get the person to a warm area, and if they have on wet clothing, remove that. If you have an electric blanket, use that to warm the person around their chest, neck, head and groin. You can also give the person warm (non-alcoholic!) drinks, and keep them wrapped in warm, dry blankets until medical help has arrived.

Bottom Line: Extreme cold is impacting thousands of miles of the United States Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures running 20 to 30 degrees below average. While extreme cold is different across the country, you need to do what you can to avoid illness related to cold.

Read more: The National Weather Service recently simplified its cold weather watches, warnings and advisories.

Source: National Weather Service

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention