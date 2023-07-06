Human World

Flying car gets airworthiness certificate from FAA

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
July 6, 2023
Cars flying above a crowded bridge.
Is this the future? A flying car made by Alef Aeronautics has received certification from the FAA. Alef imagines a car that will help drivers rise above traffic jams. Image via Alef Aeronautics.

Flying car gets FAA certification

On June 12, 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate to a flying car model from Alef Aeronautics. The certification allows the aircraft to fly in limited locations for purposes including exhibition, research and development.

Alef, a company out of San Mateo, California, is designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of achieving vertical takeoff and forward flight. In general, the company wants to alleviate congestion and stressful commutes by giving more drivers the option of circumventing traffic jams.

The founders – Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov and Jim Dukhovny – have been working on building a flying car since 2015. Ultimately, they created their first full-size prototype in 2019. Their first product, the Model A, should be able to fit two occupants. Moreover, it will have a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles. Plus, you can already put in a pre-order for the flying car. Currently, its expected price is around $300,000. Likewise, Alef estimates delivery of the first flying cars to be at the end of 2025.

The Model A’s design

The team at Alef has designed its flying car to fit into existing infrastructure, such as a typical parking space. According to Alef’s press release, the Model A has:

… a distributed electric propulsion system, no exposed propellers, extensive software flight stabilization and safety system, elevon stabilization system, and all wheel driving. Key safety components include triple to octuple redundancy of all key components, real-time thousand-point diagnostics, pre-flight reject start diagnostics, obstacle detection and avoidance among others.

Sleek black car with angled lights and small passenger compartment.
The Model A is Alef Aeronautics plan for a flying car. This vehicle could have a range of 200 miles on the road and 110 miles in the air. Image via Alef Aeronautics.

More views of Alef’s flying car

A car-shaped object sideways in the sky over mountains with a mostly see-through frame.
The Alef flying car in flight. The first model will hold 2 occupants. It’s designed to have a vertical takeoff and forward flight. Image via Alef Aeronautics.

Bottom line: The FAA has given a Special Airworthiness Certification to a flying car developed by Alef Aeronautics. The company envisions a car that can rise above traffic jams.

Via Alef Aeronautics

Read more: Jetson hoverbike flies CEO to work, in world’s 1st eVTOL commute

Posted 
July 6, 2023
 in 
Human World

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Satellite views lightning from space to help predict storms
July 5, 2023
Cygnus the Swan flies along the Milky Way
July 5, 2023
July supermoon photo gallery from our readers
July 4, 2023
Euclid mission launches: Will study dark matter and energy
July 1, 2023